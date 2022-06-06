Skip to main content
Fatal crash closes Hwy. 65 in Blaine

There's no estimate at this point as to when the highway will reopen.

A fatal crash between a semi-truck and a car has closed Highway 65 in both directions in Blaine.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. at Hwy. 65 and 109th Avenue NE, closing the highway between 105th Avenue NE and Cloud Drive NE.

There are long backups in both directions as traffic is diverted. As of 6:30 a.m. there are no indications as to when the road will reopen.

The crash involved a Peterbilt semi that was being driven south on Hwy. 65, and a Chevy Equinox that was eastbound on 109th Avenue NE.

There are no details yet on the number of victims.

