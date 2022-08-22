Fatal crash closes I-94 westbound in Rogers

Westbound lanes on I-94 in Rogers are closed due to a fatal crash Monday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol crash report says the lanes will remain closed between state Hwy. 610 and Brockton Ln. near Dayton. The closure is expected to last through 7 p.m.

The crash report states that deputies are investigating the fatal crash but no other details are immediately known.

Westbound traffic is being diverted via Dayton Parkway.

More information is expected to be released sometime later Monday.

This is a developing story.