Update: Highway 169 reopens after fatal crash in Twin Cities

The southbound lanes of the highway remained closed into the afternoon.

A fatal crash shut down a stretch of southbound Highway 169 in the Twin Cities Monday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol said it is investigating a deadly crash on southbound Highway 169 near Cedar Lake Road in St. Louis Park. Details regarding the circumstances of the wreck haven't been released.

MnDOT said Highway 169 at I-394 near Golden Valley was closed due to a "serious crash." It was expected to remain that way for about three hours.

Around 3:30 p.m., MnDOT said all southbound lanes were again open.

