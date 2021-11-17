Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
Fatal crash investigation after SUV strikes culvert in NW Minnesota
The crash happened around 2:35 a.m. Wednesday.
Few details have been made available at this stage but the Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Polk County. 

According to a crash report, the incident involved a Chevy Equinox that was southbound on Highway 75 in Vineland Township – about 25 miles northwest of Thief River Falls – when it "exited the roadway and hit a culvert" near 350th Street. 

Details of how many people were in the vehicle have not been provided. 

