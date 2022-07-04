Skip to main content
Fatal crash involving 18-year-old in western Minnesota

The 18-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt, the State Patrol said.

Credit: Erik McLean via Unsplash

The 18-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt, the State Patrol said.

A single-vehicle crash in western Minnesota resulted in the death of an 18-year-old driver around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 3. 

The State Patrol reports that 18-year-old Payton A. Larson, of Herman, Minnesota, was driving a Dodge Dart northbound on Highway 9 in Donnelly Township when he left the road and the vehicle rolled. 

Larson died at the scene. 

The State Patrol says Larson was not wearing a seatbelt and that alcohol was detected.

Nothing further has been announced. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

