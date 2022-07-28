Fatal crash involving teens in construction zone on Highway 36

Skip to main content
Fatal crash involving Minnesota teens in construction zone on Highway 36

The crash happened in a closed-off construction zone, according to the State Patrol.

A 17-year-old driver was killed early Thursday morning after crashing in a construction zone in Lake Elmo.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on westbound Highway 36 in what the State Patrol says is a closed-off construction zone just west of Lake Elmo Ave. 

The driver, identified as Michael P. Schweiger, of Roseville, was driving a Chevy Equinox when he hit a dirt pile and the vehicle rolled, causing him to be ejected. 

Schweiger was not wearing a seatbelt, the State Patrol said.

Two other boys, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, were taken to Regions Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Both of them were wearing their seatbelt, the crash report says. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

