Fatal crash shuts down southbound I-35 north of Twin Cities

A massive backup has built in wake of the fatal crash.

A fatal crash Friday afternoon on Interstate 35 north of the Twin Cities has closed the southbound lanes. 

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened on southbound I-35, north of Viking Blvd. NE in Wyoming. No information about the crash has been released.

MnDOT's 511 website says the southbound lanes are closed between County route 19 (Exit 139 to Stacy) and Viking Blvd. NE (Exit 135).

At 1:40 p.m., MnDOT said the freeway was estimated to be closed "the next four hours."

As of 1:55 p.m., traffic was stop-and-go from north of Stacy all the way to Wyoming, which is a distance of more than five miles. 

