Fatal crash: Speeding driver strikes bridge pillar in Brooklyn Park

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Brooklyn Park that killed at least one person Friday.

According to the State Patrol, the driver of a Volkswagen Jetta was eastbound on Highway 610 near Highway 252 around 5:20 a.m. when the vehicle left the road, rolled into the ditch and struck a bridge pillar.

While the driver showed no sign of impairment, the car was traveling at a high speed, State Patrol says.

Highway 610 eastbound was temporary closed.

More information about the crash will be released by at a later time.