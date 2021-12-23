Skip to main content
December 23, 2021
Fatal hit-and-run suspect turns himself in, but police still need to find vehicle
Publish date:

Fatal hit-and-run suspect turns himself in, but police still need to find vehicle

A 34-year-old woman was killed in the collision Monday evening.
Author:

St. Paul PD

A 34-year-old woman was killed in the collision Monday evening.

A suspect in a fatal hit-and-run in St. Paul has turned himself in to police, but investigators are still searching for the vehicle he was allegedly driving.

The St. Paul Police Department confirmed that a man "walked into SPPD headquarters and told investigators he was the driver" who hit My Ger Vang, 34, with a minivan at 3rd Street and White Bear Avenue on Monday night, killing her.

He has subsequently been booked into Ramsey County Jail on pending charges of criminal vehicular homicide.

Nonetheless, police have issued an appeal to find the vehicle he is suspected of driving, a 2002 Dodge Grand Caravan that investigators have not been able to locate.

The vehicle has Minnesota plates BFV-851, with investigators saying finding it will help them build a stronger case.

Anyone with information call 651-266-5693.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Next Up

Screen Shot 2021-12-23 at 9.11.47 AM
MN News

Fatal hit-and-run suspect turns himself in; search for vehicle continues

A 34-year-old woman was killed in the collision Monday evening.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Watch: Mike Zimmer shrugs at question about his job security

The Vikings head coach gave a smirk when asked about his status on the hot seat.

Jamison Battle / Gopher Basketball
MN Gophers

Battle-tested Gophers prevail over UW-Green Bay

Jamison Battle helped Minnesota overcome a sluggish start.

Moorhead family
MN News

Family of 7 in Moorhead died from 'lethal level' of carbon monoxide

Investigators are working to find out where the carbon monoxide originated.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Omicron is now the dominant coronavirus strain in Minnesota

The state is preparing for a rise in cases in the coming weeks.

st anthony main theater
TV, Movies and The Arts

MSP Film Society taking over St. Anthony Main Theater, expanding programming

The film society will make upgrades to the theater and offer year-round programming on all five screens.

ambulance
MN News

Police investigating after man held in Brooklyn Park home for 24 hours

The man is still in the hospital.

detroit lakes fire department
MN News

Person found dead in rubble after house fire in Becker County

The fire caused the home to collapse before firefighters arrived.

William Kalligher - Duluth
MN News

Duluth restaurant owner charged with sexually assaulting 2 kids

Police launched an investigation after "numerous" sexual assault allegations were made against him, charges said.

covid test 2
MN Coronavirus

COVID tests are in high demand. Here's everything you need to know.

Where you can find them, the types of tests and when you should take the test.

covid, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, December 22

Hospitalizations continue to drop in Minnesota, but ICU capacity is very tight.

state patrol
MN News

Man dies in single-vehicle crash on Highway 95 in Benton County

Minnesota is nearing 500 deaths on the roads this year.

Related

Screen Shot 2020-01-29 at 7.18.09 AM
MN News

Suspect driver in Edina hit-and-run at bus stop arrested

The 17-year-old girl hit by the driver survived the violent collision.

Screen Shot 2019-03-18 at 2.35.48 PM
MN News

Young mother dies after weekend hit-and-run in St. Paul

The 22 year old died in hospital after the collision early Saturday morning.

Screen Shot 2019-05-15 at 2.59.22 PM
MN News

Police seek driver of SUV seen in area of deadly hit-and-run crash

The crash killed a 20-year-old Mankato woman on Monday.

1024px-'99-'01_Volkswagen_Jetta
MN News

Reward offered to find driver involved in fatal hit-and-run near St. Cloud

The State Patrol is still trying to find the person responsible for the September collision.

hit and run st. paul
MN News

St. Paul police ask for help finding driver involved in fatal hit-and-run

A woman in her 60s was fatally struck by a utility van in an intersection in St. Paul Thursday evening.

West Broadway
MN News

Woman, 20, arrested in connection to fatal hit-and-run in Minneapolis

A 23-year-old man was killed in the hit-and-run crash Friday night.

police lights
MN News

Development in fatal hit-and-run investigation in Mille Lacs County

A 20-year-old father-of-two was fatally struck Dec. 9.

940 Margaret St, St Paul, MN 55106, United States - May 2019 (1)
MN News

4-year-old girl struck by hit-and-run driver in St. Paul

The girl was struck by the driver around 5 p.m. Monday.