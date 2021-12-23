Fatal hit-and-run suspect turns himself in; search for vehicle continues

A suspect in a fatal hit-and-run in St. Paul has turned himself in to police, but investigators are still searching for the vehicle he was allegedly driving.

The St. Paul Police Department confirmed that a man "walked into SPPD headquarters and told investigators he was the driver" who hit My Ger Vang, 34, with a minivan at 3rd Street and White Bear Avenue on Monday night, killing her.

He has subsequently been booked into Ramsey County Jail on pending charges of criminal vehicular homicide.

Nonetheless, police have issued an appeal to find the vehicle he is suspected of driving, a 2002 Dodge Grand Caravan that investigators have not been able to locate.

The vehicle has Minnesota plates BFV-851, with investigators saying finding it will help them build a stronger case.

Anyone with information call 651-266-5693.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters