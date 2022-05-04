Death reported following house fire in Maple Grove

A fatal house fire is under investigation in Maple Grove.

Fire departments were called to a home at the 10170 block of Nathan Lane around 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to a press release from the city.

The 911 caller reported flames in the living room and said one person was inside the home.

Upon arrival, responders were unable to attempt rescue efforts due to the severity of the fire and instead began fire suppression, according to the City of Maple Grove.

"At least one person was reported home and unable to remove themselves from inside of the house at time of 911 call," the press release states. "Fire investigators are on scene and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal's office has been notified that fire involves a fatality."

Further details were not immediately available.