Fatal I-35W crash closes lanes in Minneapolis Friday morning

Another crash also slowed down traffic during the morning rush.

At least one person has died in a crash on Interstate 35W in Minneapolis Friday morning, causing several lanes to be closed northbound.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango containing two people from Crystal was approaching Johnson Street at around 4:11 a.m when it left the road and rolled, coming to a rest on the shoulder.

The driver was a 21-year-old of unknown gender at this time, while the passenger was a 39-year-old woman.

Emergency responders closed three lanes, reducing the northbound interstate to a single lane. 

Another crash happened during the closure. State Patrol Lt. Gordon Shank told Bring Me The News a driver is suspected of crashing into a MnDOT truck in the northbound lanes of I-35W near Hennepin Avenue. No injuries were reported in the crash.

According to Shank, the driver showed signs of impairment and is currently being processed on suspicion of driving while impaired.

As of 7:30 a.m. there are two northbound lanes open near the crash site.

More details are expected to be released later on Friday. Bring Me The News has reached out to the State Patrol for more information.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect that no injuries were reported at the crash involving the MnDOT truck.

