Fatal motorcycle crash overnight in Coon Rapids

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m.

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Coon Rapids early Thursday morning.

The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. near the 3400 block of River Rapids Drive Northwest, according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.

"Early indications show that the adult male driving a motorcycle was traveling westbound on River Rapids Drive NW when he lost control and crashed," a press release from the department said.

Medical aid was provided at the scene but the man was pronounced dead.

He was not wearing a helmet, the sheriff's office said.

The victim's identity has not been released and a crash investigation is ongoing.

As of Wednesday, preliminary data from the state's office of traffic safety shows there have been 372 deaths on Minnesota roads this year. That's well above the 301 at the same point in 2020, which saw a final tally of 394 traffic-related deaths.