Skip to main content
Fatal workplace injuries up in Minnesota, nationally

Fatal workplace injuries up in Minnesota, nationally

The data was recorded by the annual Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries.

Image by annawaldl from Pixabay

The data was recorded by the annual Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries.

The number of fatal workplace injuries in Minnesota jumped by nearly 20% in 2021 compared to the previous year.

A total of 80 fatal workplace injuries were reported in Minnesota last year, according to the annual Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In 2020, fatal workplace injuries totaled 67. The data was released by the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry on Friday. 

A fatal workplace injury in Minnesota was reported for every 2.8 in 100,000 full-time-equivalent workers last year. That number was 2.4 fatalities for every 100,000 full-time-equivalent workers in 2020.

The trend in Minnesota is also reflected nationally. Across the country, a total of 5,190 workplace injuries were reported last year, compared to 4,764 in 2020.

According to the census, 20 of the fatalities last year happened in the trade, transportation and utilities industry, more than any other field.

The construction industry accounted for 18 of the fatalities, while agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting recorded another 11.

Transportation incidents accounted for the most fatalities, with 33 total. Falls, slips and trips accounted for 19, while violence by people or animals accounted for 10.

Of the recorded fatalities, 17 of the workers worked in construction and extraction occupations, while 16 worked as heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers.

A majority of the workers — 73 of the total 80 — were men. Workers ages 55 and older accounted for 32 of the fatalities. And 65 of the workers were wage or salary workers, while the remaining 15 were self-employed.

Fatalities caused by occupational illnesses, including COVID-19, were not counted in the data. 

Next Up

construction worker
MN News

Fatal workplace injuries up in Minnesota, nationally

The data was recorded by the annual Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries.

ambulance
MN News

Woman dies in two-vehicle crash near Belle Plaine

The crash occurred in Sibley County Friday morning.

NewAuburnBrentAlsleben
MN News

BCA: New Auburn man shot dead by Hutchinson cops was armed with knife

Three police officers and two deputies were attempting to take the 34-year-old into custody when a struggle ensued.

Screen Shot 2022-12-17 at 9.21.54 AM
MN News

Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run in Fridley

It happened just after 5 p.m. Friday.

USATSI_18979989_168397563_lowres
MN Sports

South Dakota State mistaken for the wrong SDSU by ESPN

You had one job.

cold, wind chill, freezing
MN Weather

Dangerous cold blast coming: Will it stay for Christmas?

Dangerously cold wind chills are possible in Minnesota in the coming week.

image
MN Lifestyle

Iconic SweatShop Health Club closing after 40 years

The boutique health club has offered more than just a place to workout.

Screen Shot 2022-12-16 at 3.08.47 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

History Theatre names next artistic director

After a national search, Richard D. Thompson has been chosen to lead the St. Paul company.

Jawan Carroll
MN News

Man gets 69 years in prison for fatal mass shooting outside nightclub

The shooting killed two people and injured seven others in May.

NewAuburnBrentAlsleben
MN News

New Auburn: Police fatally shot man after welfare check turned into standoff

Family have identified the 34-year-old shot by police.

CollinsDavenportMugs
MN News

Teens charged with attempted murder of officer in Brooklyn Center

Shots were fired towards a squad car during a pursuit.

police lights
MN News

Three suspects arrested after 89 west metro property damage reports

The suspects were arrested during the execution of a search warrant in Minnetonka on Monday.

Related

MN News

Minnesota workplace fatalities rose slightly to 70 in 2012

power lines
MN News

2 men killed in separate power line accidents in Minnesota

The incidents happened in Goodhue and Becker counties.

Scot Kleinendorst
MN News

Ex-NHL player Kleinendorst dies from Grand Rapids workplace injuries

Kleinendorst passed away Dec. 17 at the age of 59.

John Evers
MN News

Fundraiser set up for family of Minnesota man killed in grain bin accident

John Evers, of Wabasha, was 67.

Screen Shot 2022-02-02 at 2.47.16 PM
MN News

Employee killed in workplace incident in Cannon Falls

The incident happened early Tuesday morning.

MN News

Victim of Iowa barn collapse identified as Minnesota man

The collapse was a result of a structural failure, according to authorities.

MN News

Minnesota man dies in construction accident in Nebraska

The 48-year-old was working in central Nebraska.

Screen Shot 2019-07-02 at 11.10.25 AM
MN News

Man dies after falling at grain elevator in Willmar

The man's identity has not been released.