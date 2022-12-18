Fatal workplace injuries up in Minnesota, nationally

The number of fatal workplace injuries in Minnesota jumped by nearly 20% in 2021 compared to the previous year.

A total of 80 fatal workplace injuries were reported in Minnesota last year, according to the annual Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In 2020, fatal workplace injuries totaled 67. The data was released by the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry on Friday.

A fatal workplace injury in Minnesota was reported for every 2.8 in 100,000 full-time-equivalent workers last year. That number was 2.4 fatalities for every 100,000 full-time-equivalent workers in 2020.

The trend in Minnesota is also reflected nationally. Across the country, a total of 5,190 workplace injuries were reported last year, compared to 4,764 in 2020.

According to the census, 20 of the fatalities last year happened in the trade, transportation and utilities industry, more than any other field.

The construction industry accounted for 18 of the fatalities, while agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting recorded another 11.

Transportation incidents accounted for the most fatalities, with 33 total. Falls, slips and trips accounted for 19, while violence by people or animals accounted for 10.

Of the recorded fatalities, 17 of the workers worked in construction and extraction occupations, while 16 worked as heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers.

A majority of the workers — 73 of the total 80 — were men. Workers ages 55 and older accounted for 32 of the fatalities. And 65 of the workers were wage or salary workers, while the remaining 15 were self-employed.

Fatalities caused by occupational illnesses, including COVID-19, were not counted in the data.