November 22, 2021
Fatalities confirmed as 23 people struck by driver during Waukesha parade
Publish date:

The Waukesha Holiday Parade is in its 58th year.
Author:

City of Waukesha

The Waukesha Holiday Parade is in its 58th year.

8 p.m. update

Police in Waukesha have confirmed that 11 adults and 12 children were struck when the driver of a red SUV plowed through a Christmas parade on Sunday afternoon. 

The driver broke through police barricades and entered the parade route at approximately 4:39 p.m. in the city of 74,000 residents located about 20 miles west of Milwaukee. 

The driver struck pedestrians near Asper Avenue and Main Street. Police said the driver was westbound on Main Street and struck more than 20 people, killing some of the victims. 

"All of the patients were transported. There were some fatalities. We do not have any detailed information on the fatalities at this time," a police spokesperson said during an 8 p.m. media briefing. 

Screen Shot 2021-11-21 at 6.44.10 PM

Police are not yet saying how many victims died, nor are they providing any information about the extent of the injuries victims suffered. Videos posted to social media show the SUV running over members of a marching band and a dance team. 

One police officer shot at the suspect driver. It's unclear if the driver was struck, but no bystanders were injured by the gunfire. Contrary to reports on social medial, police say do not believe anyone inside the vehicle was shooting. 

One person of interest is in custody, though the investigation remains fluid. 

6:35 p.m. update

A red SUV driven by an unknown person plowed through a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday afternoon, leaving more than 20 people injured. 

Police said at a brief press conference that the incident took place around 4:39 p.m. "More than 20 people" were injured, according to police, though the extent of their injuries have not been released. 

Victims were taken to area hospitals by ambulance, in police vehicles and by people in private vehicles. 

Videos from the parade that have been shared on social media show the SUV running over people in a marching band and members of a dance team that were performing in the parade. 

The suspect vehicle has been apprehended, though police have not said anything about arrests, only confirming that they do have a person of interest and that there is no further threat to the public. 

A formal press briefing will take place at 7:30 p.m. 

Original story

Authorities in Waukesha, Wisconsin, are responding to an incident at the city's annual holiday parade.

It happened Sunday afternoon in the downtown area, where local reporters say a car "ran through the middle" of the parade, leaving multiple people injured "on the ground."

Journal Sentinel reporter Kaylee Staral tweeted that police at the scene reported at least 30 people down, as well as "shots fired."

Multiple accounts now say that there were shots fired, but local authorities have not confirmed that yet. 

A video taken at the scene shows what appears to be a red or maroon SUV speeding down the parade route:

Another video circulating on social media shows a red SUV speeding past law enforcement amid sounds of gunfire:

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates. 

