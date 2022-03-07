Skip to main content
Father, 2 young kids among those killed by Iowa tornadoes

Father, 2 young kids among those killed by Iowa tornadoes

A family of five was visiting extended family when the tornado devastated the Winterset area.

GoFundMe

A family of five was visiting extended family when the tornado devastated the Winterset area.

Of the seven people killed by tornadoes in Iowa on Saturday, four were family members who were together near the town of Winterset, which was hit hard by a violent tornado. 

Mike and Kuri Bolger and their three children were visiting Kuri's parents when the devastating tornado struck. Kuri and their oldest son, Brysen, survived, but the tornado killed Mike, 37, 5-year-old Kinlee and 2-year-old Owen. Kuri's mother, Melissa Bazley, 63, was also killed. 

According to a GoFundMe for the family, Kuri remains hospitalized with severe injuries while Brysen was discharged from the hospital with minor injuries. 

"There will be a long road ahead for both of them and their entire family as Kuri lost her mother in the disaster as well. All funds donated will go directly to Kuri for hospital bills, ongoing expenses and provide proper celebrations of life for the family. Please help however you can during this tragic and challenging time," the GoFund Me reads. 

As of this writing, the fundraiser had generated more than $212,000. 

Related: Video, photos of Winterset tornado

Two others were killed in the Winterset tornado: 72-year-old Cecilia Lloyd and 67-year-old Rodney Clark. 

The Winterset tornado was one of at least four strong tornadoes to strike Iowa on Saturday, though an official rating to reveal its wind speeds and exact path won't be released until later Monday, according to the Des Moines office of the National Weather Service. 

An EF-2 tornado with maximum winds of 122 mph struck the Garden Grove area in southwest Iowa, and was on the ground for about 19 miles, according to a preliminary damage survey

As that tornado dissipated, the same storm produced an even stronger EF-3 tornado that generated 138 mph winds and tracked just south of Chariton, then ripped through Red Hawk State Park, where a seventh, unidentified victim, was killed. 

Another EF-2 with 118 mph maximum winds touched down near Allerton and tracked northeast for 7.5 miles before lifting near Corydon. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-03-07 at 7.25.40 AM
MN News

Father, 2 young kids among those killed by Iowa tornadoes

A family of five was visiting extended family when the tornado devastated the Winterset area.

Nico Sturm
MN Wild

Robertson's hat trick ensures Wild's slump continues

A late rally couldn't stop another disappointing loss.

The shipwreck of Atlanta
MN Lifestyle

Missing ship discovered after 130 years at bottom of Lake Superior

The 172-foot schooner-barge Atlanta was lost in a storm on May 4, 1891.

snow blower
MN Weather

How much snow fell in the Twin Cities, Greater MN overnight?

An overnight snowstorm brought up to six inches of snow in parts of the Twin Cities.

minneapolis police
MN News

One dead, three injured after shooting in Minneapolis

It happened in the city's Whittier neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Fire, firefighters
MN News

'Severe damage' reported after marina fire on Lake Minnetonka

It happened Saturday morning on Maxwell Bay's North Shore Marina.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man arrested following 7-hour standoff with police in Hopkins

Police were called to report of a domestic incident Friday evening.

275189186_5267737759903585_7975806723746305773_n
MN News

Death toll from Iowa tornadoes rises to 7, including 2 kids

Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation in Madison County.

police lights
MN News

9-year-old boy allegedly taken by mom in Minneapolis is home safe

The boy's mother doesn't have custody, and is the subject of an order of protection.

winter, snow, freezing rain
MN Weather

Heavy snow flurry hits Twin Cites overnight, roads now treacherous

It follows a mixture of rain and freezing rain on Saturday.

Malik Beasley
MN Timberwolves

Malik Beasley breaks Wolves 3-point record, gets ejected in win over Blazers

Malik Beasley tried to create his own Gordie Howe hat trick against Portland.

Screen Shot 2022-03-05 at 8.28.39 PM
MN News

Tornado slams Winterset, Iowa: 2 people reported dead

"I didn’t realize how big it was when I was filming it," said Michelle Misha Monroe Tunney.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-03-05 at 8.28.39 PM
MN News

Tornado slams Winterset, Iowa: 2 people reported dead

"I didn’t realize how big it was when I was filming it," said Michelle Misha Monroe Tunney.

Dalton tornado
MN News

Fundraiser for family of young man killed in Minnesota tornado

The victim was working in a shop when the tornado hit, according to the GoFundMe.

Dalton tornado
MN News

Man killed by Otter Tail County tornado identified

The 30-year-old was in a machine shed when the storm hit.

Screen Shot 2021-12-16 at 12.51.27 PM
MN News

Man killed by falling tree during tornado warning in Rochester

The victim was outside having a cigarette when the tornado sirens sounded, according to authorities.

Screen Shot 2021-12-14 at 8.28.52 AM
MN Weather

Damaging winds, tornadoes possible with 'rare weather setup' Wednesday

Ten days before Christmas and there could be tornadoes in Minnesota.

MN News

Large tornado causes catastrophic damage in Marshalltown, Iowa

The Iowa town has suffered major damage from a large tornado.

Cody "Loc" Pollard
MN News

Man killed in Minneapolis gunfire identified as young father, barber

Pollard was shot and killed over the weekend.

MN Weather

Tornado watch issued in southeast Minnesota

The tornado watch is just south/east of the 7-county metro area.