Father, 2 young kids among those killed by Iowa tornadoes

Of the seven people killed by tornadoes in Iowa on Saturday, four were family members who were together near the town of Winterset, which was hit hard by a violent tornado.

Mike and Kuri Bolger and their three children were visiting Kuri's parents when the devastating tornado struck. Kuri and their oldest son, Brysen, survived, but the tornado killed Mike, 37, 5-year-old Kinlee and 2-year-old Owen. Kuri's mother, Melissa Bazley, 63, was also killed.

According to a GoFundMe for the family, Kuri remains hospitalized with severe injuries while Brysen was discharged from the hospital with minor injuries.

"There will be a long road ahead for both of them and their entire family as Kuri lost her mother in the disaster as well. All funds donated will go directly to Kuri for hospital bills, ongoing expenses and provide proper celebrations of life for the family. Please help however you can during this tragic and challenging time," the GoFund Me reads.

As of this writing, the fundraiser had generated more than $212,000.

Two others were killed in the Winterset tornado: 72-year-old Cecilia Lloyd and 67-year-old Rodney Clark.

The Winterset tornado was one of at least four strong tornadoes to strike Iowa on Saturday, though an official rating to reveal its wind speeds and exact path won't be released until later Monday, according to the Des Moines office of the National Weather Service.

An EF-2 tornado with maximum winds of 122 mph struck the Garden Grove area in southwest Iowa, and was on the ground for about 19 miles, according to a preliminary damage survey.

As that tornado dissipated, the same storm produced an even stronger EF-3 tornado that generated 138 mph winds and tracked just south of Chariton, then ripped through Red Hawk State Park, where a seventh, unidentified victim, was killed.

Another EF-2 with 118 mph maximum winds touched down near Allerton and tracked northeast for 7.5 miles before lifting near Corydon.