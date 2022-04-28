Skip to main content
Father critical after being stabbed by son near Mankato

The son has been arrested.

A Minnesota man is in a critical condition after being stabbed by his own son.

The stabbing happened Wednesday, with Blue Earth County deputies called to a domestic disturbance at 208 Eleanor Street in South Bend Township, on the outskirts of Mankato.

The victim, a 59-year-old man, had called 911 to say his son had assaulted him in the past "and now had a knife."

"Dispatch was able to overhear an apparent struggle on the open 911 line while deputies were responding," the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office said.

When deputies arrived at the house they were met by the man's 24-year-old son, who confirmed there had been a disturbance, admitted to stabbing his father during the altercation, and said his father was still inside.

The father was taken to an area hospital by ambulance, where he remains critical.

The son is being held in Blue Earth County Jail on probable cause 1st-degree assault causing great bodily harm.

If you know anyone who is affected by domestic violence, you can find more information on services available here, via the Minnesota DPS.

You can also call the Day One Crisis Hotline at 1-866-223-1111.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

