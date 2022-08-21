Father of murdered boy files wrongful death lawsuit in Dakota County

Skip to main content
Father of Eli Hart files wrongful death lawsuit against Dakota County employees

Tory Hart was in a custody battle with Eli Hart's mother, Julissa Thaler, who was arrested for second-degree murder.

The father of 6-year-old Eli Hart, who was shot and killed by his mother in May, according to charges, has named two Dakota County employees in a wrongful death lawsuit. 

The lawsuit stems from a custody battle over his son prior to his death.

Tory Hart filed the lawsuit in Dakota County Court Thursday. It has since been moved to federal court, according to FOX9.

Prior to his son’s death, court records show Tory Hart was in a custody battle with the mother, Julissa Thaler, 28, of Spring Park.

While Tory Hart had filed to establish full custody, custody was granted first to Dakota County Social Services in January and later to Thaler in May.

On May 20, Thaler was pulled over by Orono police in Mound. Search warrants released in the investigation show Thaler had blood on her face, hands and clothing.

In the back of the car, police also found two shotgun shells, a shattered window, bullet holes and what they suspected to be human blood and tissue. Thaler told police the blood was from her menstrual period and the tissue was deer meat.

Thaler was released by police and driven to her home.

Due to the blood and tissue matter, police impounded Thaler’s car. While conducting a further search of the vehicle, officers found Eli Hart’s body in the trunk

Officers then went to Thaler’s house to arrest her, but she had already left. Thaler was located shortly after and arrested. Witnesses say she attempted to leave her house on foot, stopping at nearby dumpsters. 

A search of the dumpsters revealed a backpack, blood, bone and brain matter. A bloodied child booster seat was also found nearby. 

Police say Eli Hart was shot up to nine times. 

Thaler has been charged with second-degree murder.

In his lawsuit, Tory Hart names Sherri Larson and Beth Dehner, who were both employees of Dakota County Social Services. The lawsuit claims they were “negligent.”

Tory Hart is seeking more than $75,000 in damages. 

Tory Hart was in a custody battle with Eli Hart's mother, Julissa Thaler, who was arrested for second-degree murder.

