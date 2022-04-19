Skip to main content
Father-of-four dies after crashing into cement wall on I-94 exit ramp in Minneapolis

Father-of-four dies after crashing into cement wall on I-94 exit ramp in Minneapolis

Fundraiser created to support the man's widow and four young children.

Bring Me The News

Fundraiser created to support the man's widow and four young children.

A 32-year-old Minneapolis father-of-four died Saturday after crashing into a cement wall along the Interstate-94 exit at Washington Avenue. 

Hangasu Adburkadir Jillo died of multiple blunt force injuries, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office

The Minnesota State Patrol's crash report states Jillo was partially ejected from his vehicle and was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. 

Jillo died less than two weeks after his wife gave birth to their fourth child, according to a GoFundMe page created to support his family. His three other children are ages 2, 4 and 11. 

"All the money raised will be used for funeral expenses and to help his wife and kids as he was the only provider for them," the pages states. 

Jillo was born in Dallas, Texas and moved to Minneapolis in 1996, according to the fundraiser. He attended high school in Spring Lake Park and later met his wife, Helen, on a trip to Ethiopia. 

Next Up

ambulance
MN News

Father-of-four dies after crashing into cement wall in Minneapolis

Fundraiser created to support the man's widow and four young children.

Hy-Vee
MN Shopping

Hy-Vee scraps long-standing plans for stores in 5 metro cities

The Mayor of Farmington says the grocer made nothing but "empty promises."

Screen Shot 2022-04-19 at 1.59.55 PM
MN Weather

Saturday will be warm, then more cold air intrudes

Bleh.

Target HQ
MN Business

For Target's Twin Cities offices, hybrid work is here to stay

Downtown's largest employer won't require a full-time return to the corporate offices.

police lights
MN News

Charges: Wizard wand-wielding man threatened Bloomington hotel employee

The wizard wand measured 16-inches with a 'knife-like' metal point.

C. Shepersky - Stearns COunty Jail
MN News

Man who slashed woman during meth-fueled standoff gets 23 months

As part of a plea deal, a charge of false imprisonment was dismissed.

Kelly Holstine
TV, Movies and The Arts

Former MN Teacher of the Year to open indie bookstore in Sheboygan, WI

WordHaven BookHouse to open this month on Independent Bookstore Day.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, April 19

Cases are "beginning to creep back up" in Minnesota.

covid
MN Coronavirus

COVID-19 'beginning to creep back up' in MN: What happens next?

The Minnesota Department of Health says cases are "beginning to creep back up."

stalk and spade
MN Food & Drink

Former NHL star to open first Stalk & Spade franchise location in MN

The Wayzata-based chain is branching out from company-owned eateries to a franchise model.

Life Link
MN News

9-year-old girl shot in the head in southwest Minnesota

The incident was reported around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Counting Crows
MN Music and Radio

Minnesota State Fair announces 4 more Grandstand acts

The State Fair has added two more shows featuring acts from the '70s, '80s and '90s.

Related

ambulance
MN News

1 dead in crash at Lake Street intersection in south Minneapolis

There have been 465 deaths on Minnesota roads this year, according to the state's traffic division.

Great Horned Owl.
MN News

Great horned owl family of 5 dies near Lake Nokomis, avian flu suspected

The state is experiencing an unprecedented outbreak of the disease, which is 90-100% fatal in raptors.

Screen Shot 2021-07-02 at 12.32.26 PM
MN News

Minnesota nurse survives, but her husband dies in vacation crash

A fundraiser has been created for the widow.

Bde Maka Ska, Minneapolis skyline
MN News

Mpls. Parks Superintendent wants to reverse 2020 ruling that cut ties with MPD

Four other law enforcement agencies have declined to staff special events on Minneapolis parkland.

ambulance, crash
MN News

Police: Bloomington man killed after crashing into I-94 bridge support

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. on May 11.

usps mail
MN News

Charges: Woman attacked postal worker with box cutter to prevent him testifying

The woman faces felony charges for stalking and tampering with a witness to prevent testimony.

Mazurkiewicz family
MN News

Father dies in rollover crash hours after fire destroys family's home

The man and his two sons were driving back to the home to look for their three cats.

Screen Shot 2021-09-15 at 7.29.21 AM
MN News

Driver dies after being shot and crashing onto I-94 in Minneapolis

Video shows the moment the car violently crashed onto I-94.