Father-of-four dies after crashing into cement wall in Minneapolis

A 32-year-old Minneapolis father-of-four died Saturday after crashing into a cement wall along the Interstate-94 exit at Washington Avenue.

Hangasu Adburkadir Jillo died of multiple blunt force injuries, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

The Minnesota State Patrol's crash report states Jillo was partially ejected from his vehicle and was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Jillo died less than two weeks after his wife gave birth to their fourth child, according to a GoFundMe page created to support his family. His three other children are ages 2, 4 and 11.

"All the money raised will be used for funeral expenses and to help his wife and kids as he was the only provider for them," the pages states.

Jillo was born in Dallas, Texas and moved to Minneapolis in 1996, according to the fundraiser. He attended high school in Spring Lake Park and later met his wife, Helen, on a trip to Ethiopia.