Father thrown from boat on Minnesota lake, son pulls him to safety

The man suffered a serious injury to his hand during the incident.

Credit: Joe Nelson

A man boating on Lake Vermilion with his son Sunday afternoon fell overboard when his hat blew off.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says first responders were sent to the lake at about 1:30 p.m., by which time the man had been pulled back into the boat by his adult son.

The man was later treated for a serious hand injury by first responders. 

Authorities say the incident unfolded when the father's hat blew off. As he tried to retrieve it, he bumped the boat's motor, causing the boat to turn suddenly and throwing him into the water. 

His son was able to turn to the motor off and pull his father back in.

An investigation showed that the father's hand had become entangled in a tie down cleat on the boat before he was ejected, causing him a serious injury to his hand. 

Both the father and son were wearing life-jackets at the time of the incident.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

