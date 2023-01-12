FBI investigating second south metro armed bank robbery Thursday

Police are investigating armed bank robberies in Apple Valley and Lakeville on Thursday, with at least the second incident prompting involvement from the FBI.

The Apple Valley Police Department said the Huntington Bank at 7530 W. 142nd St. was robbed just before 10 a.m., with the male suspect demanding money while holding a gun.

Courtesy of the Apple Valley Police Department

According to police, the suspect walked in, demanded money from a bank clerk, and then told the clerk to get money from the safe.

When the employee went to the safe, staff members all went in the safe together and locked it behind them. That's when police were called.

The Lakeville Police Department later announced it's also investigating an armed bank robbery that happened Thursday.

Police said the suspect, believed to be a Black man in his twenties, entered the Wells Fargo at 8790 270th Street around 1:26 p.m. and displayed a handgun and demanded cash.

The FBI is assisting with the investigation, Lakeville police stated.