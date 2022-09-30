FBI, police investigating bank robbery at Edina's 50th and France

The FBI and police are investigating the robbery of an ATM technician at a U.S. Bank in Edina, with the suspects fleeing with cash.

The incident happened at the U.S. Bank branch and drive-though at 4100 West 50th Street, in the 50th and France commercial area, at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Edina Police Department says that the technician was "robbed by four men" at the bank, with the suspects stealing "an undisclosed amount of cash" and fleeing the area in a blue SUV and a silver SUV.

Both vehicles were found by police on West 50th Street near Dale Drive, with the silver SUV driver fleeing to northbound Hwy. 100, and the blue SUV fleeing on eastbound West 50th Street before stopping at Sunnyslope Road and trying to flee on food.

This suspect was caught by officers and is in jail, but the other three suspects remain on the run, with the silver SUV also not found.

Anyone with information should call Edina Police Department at 952-826-1610.