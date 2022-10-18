FBI releases new images of 'Umbrella Man' who sparked damage during riots

The FBI has released new images of the mysterious "Umbrella Man" who started the damage at the Autozone during the George Floyd protests outside the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct.

The pictures released Tuesday comes amid a renewed appeal to identify the provocateur following the scenes that unfolded on May 27, two days after Floyd's murder by police, and a day before the 3rd Precinct was burned.

The pictures show a white male carrying a backpack and an opened umbrella. He is wearing a baseball cap with a "unique yellow logo" with the letters L, M, Co. and a black shirt with a picture on the front.

Footage from the scene near the Minneapolis Police 3rd Precinct showed protesters taking cover near the store as police fired rubber bullets and threw flash bangs, with some protesters responding by throwing projectiles.

It's then that smashing can be heard from behind the recorder, who turns round to see a white man wearing all black, a gas mask, and carrying an umbrella, smashing the windows at the AutoZone.

There has been little update from authorities about the investigation into the culprit. A search warrant affidavit filed last year revealed that police believed they had identified the man as a white supremacist and a member of a biker gang.

It's not clear whether the same man remains under investigation, or if it's the man pictured.

The search warrant affidavit noted that until the "Umbrella Man" began damaging the Autozone – which was eventually set on fire and destroyed – the protests outside the 3rd Precinct had been "relatively peaceful."

"The actions of this person created an atmosphere of hostility and tension," it added.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call 1-800-FBI or submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov.