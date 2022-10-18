FBI releases new images of 'Umbrella Man' who sparked damage during riots

Skip to main content
FBI releases new images of 'Umbrella Man' who sparked damage during Minneapolis riots

FBI releases new images of 'Umbrella Man' who sparked damage during Minneapolis riots

The mysterious masked man has never been formally identified.

FBI Minneapolis

The mysterious masked man has never been formally identified.

The FBI has released new images of the mysterious "Umbrella Man" who started the damage at the Autozone during the George Floyd protests outside the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct.

The pictures released Tuesday comes amid a renewed appeal to identify the provocateur following the scenes that unfolded on May 27, two days after Floyd's murder by police, and a day before the 3rd Precinct was burned.

The pictures show a white male carrying a backpack and an opened umbrella. He is wearing a baseball cap with a "unique yellow logo" with the letters L, M, Co. and a black shirt with a picture on the front.

Umbrella man
Umbrella Man

Footage from the scene near the Minneapolis Police 3rd Precinct showed protesters taking cover near the store as police fired rubber bullets and threw flash bangs, with some protesters responding by throwing projectiles.

It's then that smashing can be heard from behind the recorder, who turns round to see a white man wearing all black, a gas mask, and carrying an umbrella, smashing the windows at the AutoZone.

There has been little update from authorities about the investigation into the culprit. A search warrant affidavit filed last year revealed that police believed they had identified the man as a white supremacist and a member of a biker gang.

It's not clear whether the same man remains under investigation, or if it's the man pictured. 

The search warrant affidavit noted that until the "Umbrella Man" began damaging the Autozone – which was eventually set on fire and destroyed – the protests outside the 3rd Precinct had been "relatively peaceful."

"The actions of this person created an atmosphere of hostility and tension," it added.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call 1-800-FBI or submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov.

Next Up

Umbrella Man
MN News

FBI releases new images of 'Umbrella Man' who sparked damage during riots

The mysterious masked man has never been formally identified.

ambulance
MN News

2 killed in 3-vehicle crash near New Prague

Another person involved was injured in the collision.

Eden Prairie High
MN News

Charges: Former Eden Prairie teacher accused of grooming student

The former teacher taught the student in his classroom.

Bonanza
MN Food & Drink

Beloved St. Cloud steakhouse to close after almost 50 years

The announcement was met with sadness from patrons.

PXL_20221001_194211641
MN Food & Drink

Wicked Kitchen to debut plant-based food at Timberwolves games this year

The plant-based concession stand will be the first of its kind at the Target Center.

image
MN Property

Gallery: Lakefront condo near Duluth's Canal Park on the market for $1.2M

The luxurious lakefront condo is a short walk away from downtown Duluth.

MSP Airport
MN Travel

Runway at MSP Airport reopens after 6 week closure

Residents in the flight path can expect noise to return.

Jeff Plush
MN News

Calls made for removal of USA Curling CEO after women's soccer probe

The Board of Directors stands firm in saying Jeff Plush should stay CEO.

Screen Shot 2022-10-18 at 7.34.39 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Once again, Charlie Brown holiday specials will only be on Apple TV+

Apple bought the rights to the 'Peanuts' back catalog a few years ago.

Screen Shot 2022-10-18 at 7.58.39 AM
MN News

'Diversity is our strength,' says U of M board chair after Sviggum comments

Another board member said the board's statement wasn't enough.

Screen Shot 2022-10-18 at 7.04.37 AM
MN News

Man fatally shot in Uptown was restaurant security guard

The 23-year-old was found dead late Sunday night.

ambulance
MN News

Couple found dead in Mille Lacs Lake cabin; CO poisoning suspected

The victims were in their 60s.

Related

Umbrella Man
MN News

Police: Suspected 'Umbrella Man' who sparked riots is a white supremacist

A search warrant affidavit says he's a suspected member of the Hell's Angels biker gang.

Umbrella Man
MN News

Who is the umbrella man who started damage at AutoZone?

The damage and subsequent fire at AutoZone sparked a major escalation of the protests.

Umbrella Man
MN News

St. Paul PD releases video to prove its officer is not 'umbrella man'

The unidentified man sparked criminal damage at the AutoZone opposite the Minneapolis 3rd Precinct.

Image from iOS (16)
MN News

Photos: Rioting in Minneapolis sees numerous businesses burned

An incredible amount of damage has been done in south Minneapolis.

Cub foods looted
MN News

A list of the buildings damaged, looted in Minneapolis and St. Paul

The list will be updated as more reports come in.

Screen Shot 2022-09-11 at 6.36.48 PM
MN News

Man who was 1 of 4 shot outside Minneapolis bar dies from injuries

The 34-year-old victim has been identified.

Image from iOS (11)
MN News

A list of the buildings damaged during rioting in Minneapolis

Unrest broke out after unfounded rumors of a police shooting turned to violence.

Screen Shot 2020-05-29 at 6.43.18 AM
MN News

Charges: St. Paul man tried to gun down cops during Minneapolis riots

The 27-year-old has been charged with eight felonies.