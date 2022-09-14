FBI seizes Mike Lindell's cellphone at Mankato Hardee's drive-thru

Mike Lindell, MyPillow's CEO and a major proponent of the 2020 election fraud lie, said he had his phone taken by the FBI in a Mankato Hardee's Tuesday night.

Lindell said on his podcast, "The Lindell Report," that his vehicle was surrounded by FBI agents who had a warrant for his phone.

"They took my phone — that I run my business, everything with," Lindell said, adding: "I don't have a computer, I do everything on that phone, and everything is on there."

The agents told Lindell they had a warrant to seize his cellphone and he was ordered to turn it over. In the video version of the podcast, Lindell also admitted that he's violating an order not to talk about his phone being seized.

An FBI spokesperson confirmed to Bring Me The News that agents were "at the location executing a search warrant authorized by a federal judge."

The Minnesota Reformer reported Lindell gave them "a rambling interview in which he repeatedly attacked the Reformer and other media outlets, fulminated about Dominion Voting Systems and said the company is trying to destroy his pillow company."

The Twitter account MN Safety said it interviewed an employee who saw the incident happen. That employee confirmed "about a half dozen federal agents boxed-in a vehicle in the drive-thru."

"Employee said it was definitely one of the more interesting shifts!" MN Safety said in a tweet.

In an interview with CNN, Lindell said the seizure of his phone relates to an investigation into an election security breach in Colorado, in which Mesa County clerk Tina Peters is accused of allowing an unauthorized person to copy sensitive voting machine information – from a Dominion Voting Systems machine – in an attempt to prove the that the 2020 presidential election was rigged.

Lindell has supported Peters, and claims to have spent $200,000 on her legal defense. He says the FBI has asked about how an image copied from the Mesa County voting machine ended up on his website, Frank Speech.

A copy of the search warrant served by the FBI also requests "all records and information relating to damage to any Dominion computerized voting system."

Dominion Voting Systems filed a lawsuit against Lindell and MyPillow for defamation last year, alleging Lindell knowingly spread false claims about its voting machines to sell pillows.

The lawsuit claims MyPillow's "defamatory marketing campaign," which included Lindell marketing pillows to supporters of Donald Trump using promo codes like “FightforTrump,” “45,” “Proof,” and “QAnon," boosted MyPillow sales by 30-40% and "continues duping people into redirecting their election-lie outrage into pillow purchases."

Lindell also had his phone records subpoenaed in January by the Jan. 6 committee. The New York Times reported the U.S. Justice Department has recently issued dozens of subpoenas to former Trump aides and seized phones belonging to top Trump advisers as the investigation into the former president's attempt to overthrow the 2020 election results continues.

He was spotted at the White House in the days before Trump was leaving office carrying notes that appeared to detail a plan to use the military to remain in power.

Hardee's decided to take advantage of the marketing opportunity Wednesday morning with a tweet.