FDA investigating claims of sicknesses linked to Lucky Charms

FDA investigating claims that Lucky Charms cereal is making people sick

The FDA confirmed Saturday that it is investigating dozens of reports.

Credit: Mike Mozart via Flickr

Consumers are reporting diarrhea and other digestive issues after eating Lucky Charms cereal.

That's according to posts on the self-reporting website iwaspoisoned.com, on which consumers who recently ate Lucky Charms say they've subsequently had symptoms including diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and cramping.

The Food and Drug Administration confirmed to Bring Me The News that it is investigating the claims. 

"The FDA is aware of consumer complaints regarding illnesses associated with Lucky Charms cereal and is currently investigating these complaints. The FDA takes seriously any reports of possible adulteration of a food that may also cause illnesses or injury," the FDA said in a statement. 

Lucky Charms is owned by Golden Valley-based General Mills. 

“My daughter had Lucky Charms without milk for a snack last Saturday and Sunday night she woke up puking and nauseous. It’s been almost a week and she’s still throwing up,” one post said. 

The first reports of illness started in March, but the website now says it has received more than 3,000 people claiming to have fallen ill after eating Lucky Charms. 

“Ate bowl of Lucky Charms at night for dessert on Friday night. Woke up a few [hours] later with diarrhea, cramps, stomach pain that lasted all weekend,” a consumer reported. 

Another wrote: "Experienced stomach pain and diarrhea after one bowl of Lucky Charms. Tried it 2 more times to see if it was actually the cereal, and had the same [symptoms]."

"We encourage consumers to please share any concerns directly with General Mills," a General Mills Spokesperson has said. Bring Me The News has requested more information from General Mills. 

