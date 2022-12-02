Skip to main content
FDA pulls last COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment as new variants rise

FDA pulls last COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment as new variants rise

A therapy used to treat more than 11,000 Minnesotans is no longer authorized amid a surge in the latest COVID-19 variants.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday announced it had ended emergency use authorization for the Eli Lilly's monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19, Bebtelovimab, in light of the rising BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 variants. Photo courtesy of Unsplash.

A therapy used to treat more than 11,000 Minnesotans is no longer authorized amid a surge in the latest COVID-19 variants.

Monoclonal antibody drugs to treat COVID-19 infections are no longer available in Minnesota, health officials have confirmed. 

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday announced it had ended emergency use authorization for Eli Lilly's monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19, Bebtelovimab, in light of the rising BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 variants.

The decision comes amid data that the drug is not expected to be effective at treating the latest COVID-19 variants circulating across the country, according to the FDA. 

The latest COVID-19 wastewater data from the Metropolitan Council indicates the BQ.1 strain is now dominate in the Twin Cities and beginning to surge, with the variant accounting for about 58% of the COVID-19 viral particles entering the wastewater plant. 

Bebtelovimab had previously been given emergency use authorization for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in certain pediatric and adult patients at higher risk of severe illness or death from the virus. 

Two monoclonal antibody treatments — Bamlanivimab and Etesevimab — lost authorization in January amid the Omicron surge. Another monoclonal antibody drug — Sotrovimab — lost authorization in March.

"As of now, there are no monoclonal antibodies for treatment of acute infection that are authorized for use anywhere in the U.S.," Garry Bowman, spokesperson for the Minnesota Department of Health, confirmed Friday. "So this is not just an issue here in Minnesota." 

This week's announcement from the FDA regarding Bebtelovimab, which was the last monoclonal antibody treatment still authorized for COVID-19 in the U.S., has increased fears among many physicians and high-risk patients about the winter ahead. 

According to Bowman, at least 11,362 courses of Bebtelovimab were given to patients in Minnesota since its authorization earlier this year. 

However, the actual number is likely much higher as Bowman said not all providers report their usage and the state only tracks products in the government's supply — not drugs purchased commercially. 

Paxlovid, Veklury, Lagevrio and convalescent plasma treatments remain authorized for the treatment of COVID-19 in eligible patients in the U.S., according to the FDA.

Bowman said Minnesotans at higher risk of developing severe illness should contact their healthcare provider if they test positive for COVID-19 to learn what might be right for them. 

"Oral antivirals are effective against all of the current circulating variants and are still authorized and recommended for use," he said. 

Evusheld, another defense for immunocompromised Americans, is also still available in Minnesota. 

The monoclonal antibody therapy doesn't treat COVID-19, but it's rather used as a pre-exposure prophylaxis to help certain high-risk patients avoid catching the virus in the first place. 

However, many experts believe Evusheld is also on shaky ground and quickly headed towards the same fate as Bebtelovimab. 

While Evusheld remains available in U.S. for now, the FDA last month warned some emerging variants were not neutralized by the therapy. 

Next Up

image
MN Coronavirus

FDA pulls last COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment as new variants rise

A therapy used to treat more than 11,000 Minnesotans is no longer authorized amid a surge in the latest COVID-19 variants.

Austin Robert LeClaire
MN News

Charges: Plymouth man shot girlfriend in head after birthday party

The 23-year-old victim is in critical condition as of Friday.

image
MN News

State announces $2.5M in grants for child care providers

Child care providers in roughly a dozen communities will receive funds to help grow the supply of affordable, quality child care.

image
MN News

Probe of Golden Valley police uncovers racism, alleged misconduct

One officer was terminated for alleged racist comments and violations of state law.

blowing snow
MN Weather

Blowing snow Friday in Minnesota; will it snow next week?

Winds could gust up to 50 mph Friday afternoon and night.

Deer hunting blaze orange
MN Lifestyle

To combat CWD, late-season deer hunting announced for 9 areas of MN

The special hunts will be held between Dec. 16 and 18.

covid
MN Coronavirus

COVID levels rising in wastewater; BQ.1 now dominant

BQ.1 is the new dominant subvariant in Twin Cities wastewater.

Screen Shot 2022-12-02 at 11.43.05 AM
MN News

Keith Ellison, other AGs settle with CarMax over recall disclosures

As part of the settlement, CarMax now must disclosure open recalls online and on the lot.

police lights squad car
MN News

Man kidnaps 2-year-old daughter in St. Paul, crashes after pursuit in Minneapolis

The incident involved both police departments in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

radio station, microphone
MN Music and Radio

What were the best performing Twin Cities radio stations in Oct-Nov. 2022?

The latest Nielsen ratings are in.

police lights
MN News

Boys aged 15, 16 arrested after shooting of teen in Woodbury

The victim suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

MoorheadMurderSuspect
MN News

Police: Woman found dead with 'traumatic injuries' inside Moorhead home

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Related

Walz
MN Coronavirus

Walz responds to Osterholm's prediction of a variant-driven spike

Osterholm remains confident that the B.1.1.7. variant will cause big problems within 14 weeks.

Pixabay - doctor close-up stock
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota opens COVID antibody treatment clinic in the Twin Cities

The treatment can decrease the likelihood someone will need to be hospitalized.

Monoclonal antibodies
MN Coronavirus

COVID: New monoclonal antibody clinic to open in Twin Cities

Monoclonal antibody treatment can help prevent hospitalization from COVID.

coronavirus, COVID-19
MN Coronavirus

FDA recalls two rapid COVID-19 tests, citing false results

The FDA has urged people to stop using the CovClear COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test and ImmunoPass COVID-19 Neutralizing Antibody Rapid Test.

covid
MN Coronavirus

How the Delta variant is affecting Minnesota's COVID-19 status

The number of cases identified as the Delta variant are rising.

covid
MN Coronavirus

First omicron variant COVID case detected in MN

The individual is an adult male who lives in Hennepin County and had recently traveled.

child vaccine pexels
MN Coronavirus

FDA authorizes COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5

The nation's youngest children could begin receiving vaccines as soon as next week.

covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, January 18

Minnesota has reached 11,000 COVID-19 deaths.