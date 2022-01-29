Skip to main content
FDA recalls two rapid COVID-19 tests, citing false results

FDA recalls two rapid COVID-19 tests, citing false results

The FDA has urged people to stop using the CovClear COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test and ImmunoPass COVID-19 Neutralizing Antibody Rapid Test.

NIAID-RML

The FDA has urged people to stop using the CovClear COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test and ImmunoPass COVID-19 Neutralizing Antibody Rapid Test.

The Food and Drug Administration has recalled two rapid COVID-19 tests and urged people to stop using them.

On Friday, the FDA issued a warning against using the ​CovClear COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test and ImmunoPass COVID-19 Neutralizing Antibody Rapid Test from Empowered Diagnostics.

According to the recall notice, the tests were distributed between January and November of last year. At least 284,575 of the antigen tests and 2,100 of the antibody tests were distributed.

The tests falsely advertised themselves as being authorized by the FDA despite having no actual authorization or clearance. Both tests have a risk of false negative and false positive results, according to the FDA.

The CovClear COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test uses a nasal swab to detect the virus that causes COVID-19, while the ImmunoPass COVID-19 Neutralizing Antibody Rapid Test uses a blood sample to detect antibodies created by the body’s immune response.

Both Empowered Diagnostics and the FDA have issued a recall for the tests. The FDA has also recommended health care providers retest patients using an authorized test if they suspect infection. 

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Next Up

coronavirus, COVID-19
MN Coronavirus

FDA recalls two rapid COVID-19 tests, citing false results

The FDA has urged people to stop using the CovClear COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test and ImmunoPass COVID-19 Neutralizing Antibody Rapid Test.

basketball
MN Sports

Mike Dreier becomes first MN girls hoops coach to 1,000 wins

He is the second coach in Minnesota history to reach the milestone.

Henrik Lundqvist
MN Wild

Watch: Henrik Lundqvist jinxes Rangers before Zuccarello's goal

The commentator’s curse strikes again.

st anthony armed robbery screengrab
MN News

Cub Foods rewards account helps ID armed robbery suspect

He apparently shopped for fresh fruit shortly after robbing a thrift store.

Screen Shot 2022-01-28 at 10.38.41 PM
MN News

North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem dead at 68

His office announced he had passed away 'unexpectedly' Friday.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Chris Finch
MN Timberwolves

Suns get hot, Timberwolves fall in Phoenix

A scorching performance in the fourth quarter sent the Wolves to a loss in the desert.

Mats Zuccarello
MN Wild

Zuccarello helps Wild spoil Lundqvist's retirement party

After Henrik Lundqvist's jersey was hung to the rafters, Zuccarello led a 3-2 win.

Screen Shot 2022-01-28 at 5.04.00 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

David Arquette gives shoutout to MN's F1rst Wrestling on James Corden show

The Hollywood actor wrestled at at a F1rst Wrestling show at First Avenue in early 2019.

Best Buy - jjbers, Flickr
MN News

6 charged in Black Friday mass thefts at Twin Cities Best Buys

The group stole from three Best Buy stores that afternoon, the charges say.

Nicollet County Bell Jan 2022 4
MN News

Thieves steal large bell from rural MN church, don't get far with it

The bell was found in a ditch with tow ropes around it.

covid
MN Coronavirus

COVID: More help coming to Minnesota hospitals, Walz says

More than 200 medical professionals are coming to help at short-staffed hospitals.

Screen Shot 2022-01-28 at 9.04.12 AM
MN News

Suspect arrested after falling asleep in vehicle at rest stop

The man was sleeping in a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of an I-94 rest area.

Related

Flickr - COVID testing site sign
MN News

DECC in Duluth will double its COVID-19 testing capacity

The expansion comes amid a statewide increase in demand for COVID-19 testing.

covid-19 testing site sign
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota to offer free COVID rapid testing at 9 more sites

Three new rapid testing sites opened in Minnesota this week.

coronavirus, COVID-19
MN Coronavirus

Nov. 17 COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations nearing 1,700 in MN

Nearly 1,700 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota.

covid, covid testing
MN Coronavirus

COVID-19 testing sites in Inver Grove Heights, Stillwater expand operations

Gov. Tim Walz announced the new testing site schedules Friday.

coronavirus, COVID-19
MN Coronavirus

Here is Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, June 10

The assumed COVID-19 deaths jumped by 20 in the new reporting period.

George Floyd protest
MN Coronavirus

Health officials encourage protesters to get tested for COVID-19

There are 215 COVID-19 testing locations in Minnesota.

coronavirus, COVID-19 test
MN Coronavirus

COVID-19: Minnesota planning rapid testing for young adults

Health officials are in the planning stages of launching a rapid testing option for 18 to 35 year olds.

covid saliva test
MN Coronavirus

Mail order COVID-19 saliva testing now available statewide

MDH has also announced the opening of 11 more COVID-19 testing sites.