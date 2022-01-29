FDA recalls two rapid COVID-19 tests, citing false results

The Food and Drug Administration has recalled two rapid COVID-19 tests and urged people to stop using them.

On Friday, the FDA issued a warning against using the ​CovClear COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test and ImmunoPass COVID-19 Neutralizing Antibody Rapid Test from Empowered Diagnostics.

According to the recall notice, the tests were distributed between January and November of last year. At least 284,575 of the antigen tests and 2,100 of the antibody tests were distributed.

The tests falsely advertised themselves as being authorized by the FDA despite having no actual authorization or clearance. Both tests have a risk of false negative and false positive results, according to the FDA.

The CovClear COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test uses a nasal swab to detect the virus that causes COVID-19, while the ImmunoPass COVID-19 Neutralizing Antibody Rapid Test uses a blood sample to detect antibodies created by the body’s immune response.

Both Empowered Diagnostics and the FDA have issued a recall for the tests. The FDA has also recommended health care providers retest patients using an authorized test if they suspect infection.

