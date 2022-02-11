FDA waiting for 3rd dose data before authorizing COVID vaccine to under 5s

Skip to main content
FDA waiting for data on 3rd dose before authorizing COVID vaccine to kids under 5

FDA waiting for data on 3rd dose before authorizing COVID vaccine to kids under 5

A meeting was scheduled for next week to consider emergency use authorization.

Pixabay

A meeting was scheduled for next week to consider emergency use authorization.

The process to authorize COVID-19 vaccines for kids younger than 5 had been put on hold.

Pfizer and BioNTech on Friday said in a news release they want to wait until they get additional data on a third vaccine dose for kids ages 6 months to 4 years old before moving forward with the emergency use authorization process with the FDA.

The companies believe they'll have data on how well three doses of the vaccine protect kids against COVID by early April, the release says. 

Pfizer had been submitting data to the FDA related to the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine on a rolling basis, per the request of the FDA. But now it seems Pfizer won't be seeking authorization until April.

Early results from the vaccine trial for kids 6 months to 4 years old showed that two doses were effective in the youngest children but not as effective in kids aged 2-4. Pfizer previously said a third dose would likely be needed to protect kids 2-4, USA Today reports.

Pfizer has been testing doses of 3 micrograms for under 5s, which is much smaller than the 30mg given to adults and teens, and 10 mg given to kids aged 5-11.

The FDA's advisory committee had a meeting scheduled for Feb. 15 to consider emergency use authorization of the two-dose vaccine for young childen, but that has now been canceled, the FDA said Friday. A new date for the meeting hasn't been announced. 

"Based on the agency’s preliminary assessment, and to allow more time to evaluate additional data, we believe additional information regarding the ongoing evaluation of a third dose should be considered as part of our decision-making for potential authorization," the FDA said in a news release. 

The FDA says it will provide an update on timing for the advisory committee meeting once it has received additional data on a third dose for the age group from Pfizer. 

Pfizer plans to extend its rolling submission to the FDA as it continues to study a low-dose version of the vaccine. 

"The extension allows the FDA time to receive updated data on the two and three-dose regimen, conduct a thorough evaluation of it and facilitate a robust, public discussion," Pfizer said. 

Next Up

pixabay - covid vaccine record card
MN News

FDA waiting for 3rd dose data before authorizing COVID vaccine to under 5s

A meeting was scheduled for next week to consider emergency use authorization.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Mom leaves car running, thief drives off with 4-year-old inside

Police say she was making a delivery when the car was taken.

flickr walgreens mike mozart
MN News

Parking lot crash that killed 94-year-old ruled an accident

The medical examiner identified the victim Friday.

zimmer 1
MN Property

Gallery: The home of ex-Vikings coach Mike Zimmer is for sale for $2M

The home has eight bathrooms.

Jesse Powell
MN News

More women accuse MN divorce attorney of sexual assault

Prosecutors filed additional felony criminal charges against him this week.

Flickr - Ordway exterior
TV, Movies and The Arts

As St. Paul dials back its COVID rules, Ordway Center increases them

The center announced it will keep its vaccine-or-test requirement in place as Minneapolis and St. Paul lift theirs.

Screen Shot 2022-02-11 at 11.06.51 AM
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, February 11

The state's test positivity rate continues to plummet this month.

fasig sandifer side by side
MN News

Search is on for woman kidnapped at gunpoint in Minneapolis

Authorities believe he was driving east into Wisconsin.

starbucks
MN Business

Workers at 2 Twin Cities Starbucks stores intend to unionize

They are the first Minnesota shops to join the growing movement.

eden prairie fire department
MN News

4 firefighters injured in fire at SouthWest Transit bus facility

The firefighters were treated and are doing fine.

gray wolf USFWS Flickr
Minnesota Life

Gray wolves regain federal protections with new court ruling

A federal judge issued the ruling Thursday.

blizzard conditions
MN News

Blizzard conditions close I-94, other highways in western MN

No-travel is advised as a blizzard warning is in effect in parts of Minnesota.

Related

covid vaccine card
MN Coronavirus

FDA gives full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

This approval is expected to lead to more vaccine mandates.

Wikimedia Commons - COVID vaccine, pfizer, shot - Martin G
MN Coronavirus

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine is effective in kids ages 5-11

The company plans to seek U.S. authorization for the age group soon.

covid-19, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Reports: FDA expected to OK use of Pfizer vaccine on young teens

Pfizer found its vaccine is very effective for people ages 12-15.

Hy-Vee
MN News

Hy-Vee pharmacies to offer 10,000 COVID vaccine doses this week

Appointments will be made available in the coming days.

Wikimedia Commons - COVID vaccine, pfizer, shot - Martin G
MN Coronavirus

FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID vaccine for young teens

During the clinical trial, none of the participants that received the vaccine were diagnosed with the virus.

Osterholm
MN Coronavirus

Osterholm recommends delaying 2nd doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Delaying the second dose would allow more people to get a first dose of the vaccine.

Wikimedia Commons - COVID vaccine, pfizer, shot - Martin G
MN Coronavirus

FDA grants emergency use of COVID-19 booster shot for immunocompromised

A booster shot would serve as a third dose of the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

covid, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Walz: COVID-19 vaccines for young teens expected to open this week

Gov. Walz said parents should be able to make appointments for their kids later this week.