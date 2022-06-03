Duluth city councilor dies after 'brief battle' with cancer

The Duluth community is mourning the death of Fourth District City Councillor Renee Van Nett.

Van Nett passed away Friday morning after a brief battle with a terminal illness, the City of Duluth shared. A message posted on her Twitter page says Van Nett died of cancer. She was 52.

In a statement, Duluth Mayor Emily Larson said the entire Duluth community benefitted from Van Nett's leadership.

She was the first Indigenous woman elected to the Duluth City Council and a founding member pf the Duluth Citizen Review Board. As an elected official, she served as Council President, a Duluth Economic Development Authority Commissioner and the Council's Public Safety Chair.

"Renee Van Nett was an incredibly powerful woman who lived life with clarity and purpose," Larson said, calling Van Nett an "absolute straight talker" who knew her values and the importance of using her voice.

"Time and again she was fearless," Larson remembered. "I will truly and deeply miss her as a friend to call on and laugh with through the brutal work of local politics."

In a statement, Duluth City Council President Arik Forsman remembered Van Nett for her bravery.

"She had a backbone of steel and was instrumental in many measures that passed the council during her tenure, including her historic resolution acknowledging the traumatic history of American Indian boarding schools in our state and supporting efforts of reconciliation," he stated.

A GoFundMe page has been created to raise support for Renee's funeral expenses and her two daughters, Tia and Nevada.

"Renee was an inspiration to many and her legacy will live on for generations to come in Duluth," Forsman continued. "I will profoundly and deeply miss her, as many throughout our community will as well.”