Federal grant awarded to expand last two-lane segment of Hwy. 212

Efforts to expand the last remaining two-lane segment of U.S. Highway 212 between the city of Glencoe and the Twin Cities received a $10 million boost from the federal government this month.

The project to reconstruct the 93-year-old rural highway between Norwood Young America and Cologne, expanding it to four lanes, could begin construction in 2024, according to Carver County.

Darin Mielke, the project manager, said project design and land acquisition efforts are underway and expected to wrap-up late next year.

The Biden-Harris Administration on Thursday announced the highway, freight and rail projects that will receive funding through the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) competitive grant program.

"Today we are announcing transformative investments in our nation’s roads, bridges, ports, and rail to improve the way Americans get around and help lower the costs of shipping goods,” stated U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Using funding from President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are able to support more excellent community-led projects this year than ever before."

For Carver County, the tenth time was a charm. The latest round of INFRA applications marked the county's tenth submittal to a federal grant program for the project, according to Mielke.

The first phase of the Highway 212 expansion project in Carver County broke ground last year and is expected to wrap-up next month.

The 4.3-mile reconstruction area in Dahlgren Township runs between Highway 36 in Cologne and Highway 11 in Carver. The next phase, boosted with federal funding, will span 5.5 miles.

Courtesy of Carver County / Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The reconstructions aim to improve mobility and reduce freight crashes on the regional connector, which is a significant route for commerce between southwestern Minnesota, South Dakota and the Twin Cities.

The highway connects a 22,000-square-mile region otherwise not served by an interstate or freeway, according to Carver County,

The reconstruction supported by the INFRA grant is proposed to include the reconfiguration of intersections and the construction of a grade-separated interchange.

Intersections marked for safety improvements include the intersection at Highway 51, where three crash fatalities have occurred in the last five years.