FedEx driver falls asleep moments before head-on crash

A Carver County crash that involved two vehicles was caused by a FedEx driver falling asleep at the wheel Tuesday night.

The State Patrol crash report says the collision happened just after 9 p.m. on Hwy. 7 at Maple Drive in Watertown Township.

According to the report, the driver of a FedEx truck, a 27-year-old man from Forest Lake, was heading eastbound on Hwy. 7 when he started to fall asleep. The truck crossed over the centerline and collided head-on with a Dodge 3500, driven by a 32-year-old Mound man.

Both drivers were treated for injuries not considered to be life-threatening. The FedEx driver was taken to North Memorial Hospital for treatment, while the Mound man was not hospitalized.

The crash report says both drivers were wearing their seatbelt.