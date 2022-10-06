Feds: Militia sympathizer had machine gun, grenade launcher in 'hidden room'

The Department of Justice on Wednesday announced charges against an Anoka man who prosecutors allege expressed a desire to join an anti-government militia group and kept a machine gun and a grenade launcher in his home.

The U.S. Attorney's Office charged Darrian M. Nguyen, 50, with possession of a machine gun, possession of an unregistered firearm and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Federal authorities began investigating Nguyen based on a tip from a confidential informant who said Nguyen possessed weapons and drugs, and had expressed desire to join the Three Percenter militia group, which the Department of Justice describes as a "loosely organized anti-government extremist movement."

According to the criminal charges, the informant told investigators Nguyen had "discussed killing 'liberals', including by shooting them or 'blowing them up,'" charges state. The informant said Nguyen had also discussed a desire to "blow up' Black Lives Matter (BLM) members."

Nguyen also allegedly told the informant he kept weapons in secrets rooms to "be prepared for violence," charges state, with other alleged remarks referencing an "impending coup d'état."

In late August, Nguyen allegedly sold meth to the informant. Prosecutors allege he then asked the informant to provide him a short-barreled rifle equipped with an auto-sear.

Nguyen was arrested Tuesday after meeting the informant and taking possession of four auto sears and the machine gun.

While searching his home, federal investigators allegedly uncovered "several firearms from a hidden room inside the residence, including an AR-style firearm equipped with a grenade launcher and a short-barreled shotgun."

Nguyen remains in custody following an initial court appearance Wednesday.