Feds award $25M for infrastructure projects in Austin, Minn.

A $25 million federal grant will help southern Minnesota communities address transportation inequities on Interstate 90.

The Biden-Harris Administration on Thursday announced the highway, freight and rail projects that will receive funding through the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) competitive grant program.

"Today we are announcing transformative investments in our nation’s roads, bridges, ports, and rail to improve the way Americans get around and help lower the costs of shipping goods,” stated U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Using funding from President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are able to support more excellent community-led projects this year than ever before."

A $25 million grant awarded to the Minnesota Department of Transportation for projects in the City of Austin will support efforts to reconstruct eight bridges and rehabilitate two mainline bridges along I-90.

"Currently I-90 is a barrier between downtown Austin and neighborhoods north of I-90," the U.S. Department of Transportation says.

The project will include improved bicycle and pedestrian routes and overall enhancements to accessibility with Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant multiuser sidewalks and trails.

A $10 million INFRA grant was also awarded to Highway 212 in Carver County.