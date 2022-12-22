Feds: Crumbl Cookies franchisee from MN violated child labor laws

Crumbl Cookies violated child labor laws at one of its Minnesota locations, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

The federal department announced this week that an investigation found 11 Crumbl Cookies locations in the United States had 46 minors working in unsafe conditions.

One of the locations named is in West St. Paul, located at 2037 S. Robert St., where two minors were exposed to illegal working conditions.

The federal investigation said the violations across all 11 locations include having younger employees work longer hours than they're legally permitted, as well as operating ovens and other potentially dangerous machinery.

Most of the minors were aged 14 and 15, according to the Department of Labor.

The company, which makes and delivers freshly baked cookies, received a fine of just under $1,500 for the violations at the West St. Paul location, which is operated by Alpine Country Road LLC. A total of $57,854 in penalties has been levied against 11 franchisees in total.

The other locations where violations occurred include four in Utah, three in California, and one each in New Hampshire, Tennessee and Washington.

Courtesy of the U.S. Department of Labor.

“Employers must ensure that part-time employment does not jeopardize the safety or education of young workers,” said Wage and Hour Division Regional Administrator Betty Campbell in Dallas. “It is the responsibility of every employer who hires minor workers to understand child labor laws, and comply with them or potentially face costly consequences.”

The Fair Labor Standards Act, passed in 1938, prohibits minors under the age of 14 from working and 14- and 15-year-old employees from working later than 9 p.m. from June 1 through Labor Day, and past 7 p.m. the remainder of the year.

Minors at this age aren't allowed to work longer than three hours on a school day, eight hours on a non-school day or more than 18 hours per week.

In addition, the federal law forbids minors from "occupations considered hazardous."

The Utah-based Crumbl Cookies was founded in 2017 and has opened more than 600 locations in 47 states. Twelve currently exist in Minnesota, predominantly in the metro area.

Bring Me The News reached out to the Crumbl Cookies West St. Paul location and Alpine Country Road, LLC for comment Thursday.

It issued the following comment to other media outlets:

At Crumbl, we are committed to maintaining a safe and welcoming work environment for all of our franchisees and their employees. We take any violation of federal labor laws very seriously. We were deeply disappointed to learn that a small number of our franchised locations were found to be in violation of these laws.

We are actively working to understand what has occurred at these specific store locations and will take appropriate action to ensure that all of our franchisees are fully compliant with the law. We apologize to any of our franchisees’ employees who may have been affected by this situation and want to assure the public that we are committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity and compliance at every Crumbl location.

In 2022, the Wage and Hour Division found more than 3,800 minors employed in violation of child labor laws. That's a 37% increase from the previous year, according to the department. A total of 688 minors were found to be working in hazardous occupations, a 27% spike from 2021.