Feds: Crumbl Cookies franchisee from MN violated child labor laws

Skip to main content
Feds: Crumbl Cookies franchisee from Minnesota violated child labor laws

Feds: Crumbl Cookies franchisee from Minnesota violated child labor laws

A total of six states are named in the federal investigation.

Google Maps

A total of six states are named in the federal investigation.

Crumbl Cookies violated child labor laws at one of its Minnesota locations, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

The federal department announced this week that an investigation found 11 Crumbl Cookies locations in the United States had 46 minors working in unsafe conditions. 

One of the locations named is in West St. Paul, located at 2037 S. Robert St., where two minors were exposed to illegal working conditions.

The federal investigation said the violations across all 11 locations include having younger employees work longer hours than they're legally permitted, as well as operating ovens and other potentially dangerous machinery.

Most of the minors were aged 14 and 15, according to the Department of Labor.

The company, which makes and delivers freshly baked cookies, received a fine of just under $1,500 for the violations at the West St. Paul location, which is operated by Alpine Country Road LLC. A total of $57,854 in penalties has been levied against 11 franchisees in total.

The other locations where violations occurred include four in Utah, three in California, and one each in New Hampshire, Tennessee and Washington.

Courtesy of the U.S. Department of Labor.

Courtesy of the U.S. Department of Labor.

“Employers must ensure that part-time employment does not jeopardize the safety or education of young workers,” said Wage and Hour Division Regional Administrator Betty Campbell in Dallas. “It is the responsibility of every employer who hires minor workers to understand child labor laws, and comply with them or potentially face costly consequences.”

The Fair Labor Standards Act, passed in 1938, prohibits minors under the age of 14 from working and 14- and 15-year-old employees from working later than 9 p.m. from June 1 through Labor Day, and past 7 p.m. the remainder of the year.

Minors at this age aren't allowed to work longer than three hours on a school day, eight hours on a non-school day or more than 18 hours per week.

In addition, the federal law forbids minors from "occupations considered hazardous."

The Utah-based Crumbl Cookies was founded in 2017 and has opened more than 600 locations in 47 states. Twelve currently exist in Minnesota, predominantly in the metro area.

Bring Me The News reached out to the Crumbl Cookies West St. Paul location and Alpine Country Road, LLC for comment Thursday.

It issued the following comment to other media outlets: 

At Crumbl, we are committed to maintaining a safe and welcoming work environment for all of our franchisees and their employees. We take any violation of federal labor laws very seriously. We were deeply disappointed to learn that a small number of our franchised locations were found to be in violation of these laws.

We are actively working to understand what has occurred at these specific store locations and will take appropriate action to ensure that all of our franchisees are fully compliant with the law. We apologize to any of our franchisees’ employees who may have been affected by this situation and want to assure the public that we are committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity and compliance at every Crumbl location.

In 2022, the Wage and Hour Division found more than 3,800 minors employed in violation of child labor laws. That's a 37% increase from the previous year, according to the department. A total of 688 minors were found to be working in hazardous occupations, a 27% spike from 2021.

Next Up

CrumblCookies
MN News

Feds: Crumbl Cookies franchisee from MN violated child labor laws

A total of six states are named in the federal investigation.

pexels sorry closed sign hand
MN News

What's open and what's closed on Christmas Day 2022?

Most stores and services will be closed for the holiday.

Screen Shot 2022-12-22 at 10.39.53 AM
MN News

With blizzard approaching, already dozens of crashes in Twin Cities

Conditions will deteriorate as the day goes on, with weather officials warning people not to travel.

bbqchickenfb
MN Food & Drink

Korean fried chicken chain's first Minnesota location now open

The first bb.q Chicken location opened in Uptown on Dec. 12.

north dakota blizzard
MN Weather

NWS expects roads to 'drift shut' as blizzard hits Minnesota

"We anticipate roads to become impassible as they drift shut," the NWS said.

closed sign unsplash
MN Shopping

What's open and closed in Minnesota on Christmas Eve 2022?

Many stores and services will be open on Christmas Eve, but expect reduced hours.

320937226_521173979962438_42074122896600973_n
MN Lifestyle

Anonymous Waconia family hands out 'Clark W. Griswold Exterior Illumination' awards

A friend of the family said they love "the magic of being anonymous."

Pic: MnDOT
MN News

Watch: Traffic cams capture some of the 500+ crashes, spinouts Wednesday

Conditions will be even worse Thursday and Friday.

snow plow msp airport
MN Weather

FAA issues 'ground stop' at MSP Airport due to snow and ice

The stop is set to expire at 8 p.m., but could be extended.

snow
MN Weather

Minnesota school closures, e-learning days on Thursday and Friday

A blizzard is hitting Minnesota.

image
MN Weather

Tips for finding a warming space during extreme cold

Daytime and overnight warming spaces are available throughout Minneapolis and St. Paul.

image
MN Food & Drink

Restaurants, businesses close doors as blizzard hits Minnesota

An intense sub-zero windchill is expected to last for days.

Related

JBS Pork
MN News

Company accused of using child labor at meat plant to lay off 121 MN workers

JBS recently ended its contract with the cleaners following a federal investigation.

JBSTurkeyValleyFarmsGoogle
MN News

Feds: Sanitation service used children to clean MN meat plants

Three total locations are accused of illegally employing minors, among other things.

https://www.dol.gov/sites/dolgov/files/OPA/newsreleases/2022/11/SOLWHDPSSI%20FILINGS.pdf
MN News

Company agrees to changes after child workers found in MN meat plants

An investigation found children ages 13-17 working hazardous jobs at the plants.

Andrew Luger, former U.S. Attorney of Minnesota
MN News

Feds to take larger role in tackling violent crime in Minnesota

The move will "significantly increase" federal law enforcement's and attorney's roles in combating violent crime in the state.

prescription medication drugs opioids pill bottle
MN News

Teen charged for overdose death of 15-year-old West St. Paul girl

A motion has been filed to certify the teen as an adult.

Thompson Lake, West St Paul
MN News

50,000 gallons of toilet wastewater leaks into Twin Cities lake

You may want to avoid this body of water.

Flickr - Minnesota STate Fair night 2015 - american-rugbier
MN News

Up to 60 law enforcement agencies to be at Minnesota State Fair

The Minnesota State Patrol, St. Paul and Metro Transit Police and other agencies are expected to help.

Pizza Hut
MN Consumer

Franchisee to close up to 300 Pizza Hut restaurants in the US

The franchisee operates at least five Pizza Huts in Minnesota.