Feds indict 50th suspect in Feeding Our Future fraud investigation

The husband of Shamsia Hope founder Mekfira Hussein is the latest suspect to be indicted.

FBI agents, along with investigators from the IRS and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, prepare to execute one of 25 search warrants carried out in the early morning hours of January 20, 2022, as part of the Feeding Our Future fraud investigation. Courtesy of FBI.

Federal authorities indicted a 42-year-old Shakopee man Wednesday for his alleged involvement in the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme, marking the 50th suspect charged in the largest known pandemic fraud case in the nation. 

Abduljabar Hussein, founder of Oromia Feeds LLC, is married to Mekfira Hussein, 38, who federal prosectors charged last month for allegedly committing fraud under her nonprofit, Shamsia Hopes. She was arrested Sept. 19. 

An indictment filed in U.S. District Court against the couple Wednesday alleges the Husseins claimed Shamsia Hopes was entitled to more than $10.4 million in Federal Child Nutrition Program funds from Feeding Our Future. 

Prosecutors allege Shamsia Hopes received approximately $7.8 million in federal funds and Oromia Feeds LLC received nearly $1 million. The couple is accused of using the money intended for children's meals to instead pay off the mortgage on their Shakopee home and buy luxury vehicles. 

They are also accused of paying kickbacks through a shell company to Abdikerm Eidleh, a Feeding Our Future employee, in exchange for participation in the scheme. 

Both Mekfira Hussein and Abduljabar Hussein are charged in a 20-count indictment with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery, federal programs bribery, and money laundering.

Similar to other indictments filed in the federal investigation, the Husseins are accused of falsely claiming to have served meals to hundreds or thousands of children each day. 

Mekfira Hussein, for example, is accused of claiming to operate Shamsia Hopes meal sites in Brooklyn Park, Brooklyn Center, Minneapolis and Fridley. 

Through falsified meal counts and and invoices, prosectors allege Hussein claimed Shamsia Hopes served more than 3.4 million meals to children. 

In a statement last month, Christopher Wray, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, said the indictments in the $250 million case describe "an egregious plot to steal public funds meant to care for children in need."

"The defendants went to great lengths to exploit a program designed to feed underserved children in Minnesota amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, fraudulently diverting millions of dollars designated for the program for their own personal gain," he stated.

