November 19, 2021
Felon gets 14.5 years in prison following road rage incident
Authorities found drugs and weapons in his truck following the crash.
East Central Drug Task Force

A 36-year-old Harris, Minnesota, man has been sentenced to prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and possessing methamphetamine. 

Derrick Hoff was involved in a road rage incident on July 12, 2020, in which he ran another vehicle off the road, fired multiple shots at the people inside, and then rammed the vehicle on the side of the road, before abandoning his truck in a nearby driveway, the U.S. Attorney's Office said

Inside his truck, authorities found spent shell casings, ammunition, a loaded 9mm magazine, four gallon-size bags filled with 167 grams of meth, digital scales, baggies and other drug-sale paraphernalia. Investigators found a 9mm semiautomatic firearm buried in some trees near the truck. 

Hoff pleaded guilty in June to one count of possessing a firearm as a felon and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. 

Because he has prior felony convictions in Anoka, Chisago, and Isanti Counties, Hoff is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition at any time.

He was sentenced on Thursday to 175 months (14.5 years) in prison followed by five years of supervised release. 

