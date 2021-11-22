Female shot in parking lot of Twin Cities Menards store

Details are limited but West St. Paul Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday evening in the parking lot of Menards.

The shooting was reported at approximately 5:15 in the parking lot of the Menards located at 1445 South Robet Street in West St. Paul.

"A female is being treated for a non-life threatening gunshot injury. The shooter fled the scene before officers arrived," West St. Paul Police Department announced.

However, St. Paul Police Department officers arrested the suspect without incident.

"There’s no threat to the public," West St. Paul PD said.

No further information has been provided.

It's the second gun-related incident at the West St. Paul Menards in as many months. In September, an armed robber entered the store and surprised an employee who arrived for work at 4:30 a.m. The gun-toting man demanded money and got away with a small amount cash.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.