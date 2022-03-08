Death of female in small town in central MN under investigation

Note: An earlier version of this story used a picture of the Silo Ice Cream Parlor to depict the block on which the death occurred. There is no indication at this stage that the death happened at this property, so we have removed the picture.

The death of a female in a small town in central Minnesota is under investigation, according to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office.

The deceased individual, who has not been identified, was found on the morning of Sunday, March 6, at a residence on the 600 block of Highway 10 in Motley, which is a town of just over 600 residents located west of Brainerd.

"The deceased female was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office in Anoka County, where an autopsy will be performed. Authorities will be working with the medical examiner’s office to determine the identity of the deceased as well as the cause of death," the sheriff's office said in a press release.

One person was arrested, but the sheriff has only identified the person taken into custody as a "male subject."

Authorities are investigating the death as suspicious and the case remains under investigation.

There is no threat to the public, the sheriff's report says.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the sheriff's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.