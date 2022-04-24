Skip to main content
Fight between roommates leaves one shot in St. Cloud

Fight between roommates leaves one shot in St. Cloud

The 32-year-old who was shot is being held for threats of violence.

Edward Kimmel, Flickr

The 32-year-old who was shot is being held for threats of violence.

A St. Cloud man is being held for threats of violence after an altercation with his roommate ended with him being shot and taken to the hospital.

According to the St. Cloud Police Department, officers responded to a shooting on the 6000 block of Cape West Court in St. Cloud at around 1 a.m. Saturday.

At the scene, police learned that a 32-year-old man was involved in a fight with his 30-year-old roommate, and at some point a gun was pulled and a struggled ensued, with the gun firing and striking the 32-year-old in the leg. 

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is now being held at the Stearns County Jail for threats of violence, according to SCPD. 

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Fight between roommates leaves one shot in St. Cloud

The 32-year-old who was shot is being held for threats of violence.

flickr - gov tim walz - mn senate dfl
MN News

How to watch Governor Tim Walz's State of the State address

The address will be Walz's first at the capitol since 2019.

Screen Shot 2022-04-24 at 1.20.16 PM
Minnesota Life

Pulitzer-winning cartoonist Steve Sack retiring from Star Tribune

He has been with the newspaper since 1981.

TopLine Federal Credit Union
MN News

Bank robber claiming to have bomb arrested in Bloomington

The robbery took place at TopLine Federal Credit Union Thursday afternoon.

ambulance
MN News

24-year-old dies in overnight crash on Highway 77 in Eagan

The single-vehicle crash happened on Hwy. 77 near Cliff Road.

Screen Shot 2022-04-24 at 8.35.23 AM
MN News

Duo surrenders with 'hands raised' after deadly shooting, standoff

Negotiators were able to get the "potential suspects" to surrender peacefully.

1400 Lagoon Ave, Minneapolis, Minnesota - August 2021
MN News

Man killed in Uptown shooting Saturday night

It was the second of two homicides in Minneapolis on Saturday.

USATSI_18141583_168397563_lowres
MN Timberwolves

Wolves even series with Grizzlies behind KAT's big night

Towns is the second player in franchise history with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in a playoff game. Kevin Garnett, of course, is the other.

Screen Shot 2022-04-23 at 4.55.33 PM
Minnesota Life

Young otter rehabilitated after being rescued from river by pet dog

The otter was admitted to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota after a dog found it stranded in the river.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

One dead, one arrested following assault in Warehouse District

The assault occurred on the 600 block of 1st Street North Friday morning.

tornado
MN Weather

Tornado watch issued ahead of afternoon storms in Minnesota

Much of the west of the state is in the watch area.

Screen Shot 2022-04-23 at 10.13.01 AM
MN Food & Drink

MN's best coffee roaster is in Minneapolis, Food & Wine says

Dogwood Coffee Shop has had a presence in the Twin Cities for more than a decade.

Related

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Woman in critical condition after being shot in the head in St. Paul

Officers responded to the incident at around 2:45 a.m. Saturday.

police lights
MN News

St. Cloud mother arrested after 3-month-old baby found dead

Officers discovered the baby during a welfare check Sunday.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Arrests made following fentanyl bust in St. Cloud

Authorities searched two St. Cloud apartments Friday morning.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

St. Cloud woman arrested after attempting to assault people with an axe

The woman was taken into custody Saturday and is being held at Stearns County Jail.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Man seriously wounded in small town Minnesota shooting

The shooting occurred Sunday morning in a town of fewer than 2,000 residents.

Harris Winfield Stearns Co St. CLoud robbery - 11.05.21
MN News

Man pistol whipped during afternoon robbery in St. Cloud, police say

The victim had been carrying $3,400 in cash, according to charges.

Minneapolis police
MN News

St. Cloud 27-year-old ID'd as victim of homicide near U of M

The shooting, which also injured two others, occurred Thursday near the 500 block of 15th Avenue South.

Fardoussa Abdillahi
MN News

Charges: St. Cloud mother killed baby, placed him in dumpster

The 4-month-old baby was found by officers on Sunday morning.