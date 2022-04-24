Fight between roommates leaves one shot in St. Cloud

A St. Cloud man is being held for threats of violence after an altercation with his roommate ended with him being shot and taken to the hospital.

According to the St. Cloud Police Department, officers responded to a shooting on the 6000 block of Cape West Court in St. Cloud at around 1 a.m. Saturday.

At the scene, police learned that a 32-year-old man was involved in a fight with his 30-year-old roommate, and at some point a gun was pulled and a struggled ensued, with the gun firing and striking the 32-year-old in the leg.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is now being held at the Stearns County Jail for threats of violence, according to SCPD.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.