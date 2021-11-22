As students protest Rittenhouse verdict, fight in school prompts shelter-in-place

Skip to main content
November 22, 2021
Updated:
Original:

As Hopkins students protest Rittenhouse verdict, fight elsewhere in school prompts shelter-in-place

School leaders issued a shelter in place as a result of the altercation.
Author:
hopkins high school GSV Pro - CROP

Hopkins High School issued a shelter in place Monday after a fight broke out during a student-led Kyle Rittenhouse protest.

The school initially sent a notice to families just before 1:30 p.m., saying it was in a "shelter in place" — and would remain so until the end of the school day. 

"All staff and students are safe," the alert continued. "A detail will be shared with more info soon."

About 30 minutes later Principal Crystal Ballard, in a follow-up alert, provided more information.

During the lunch period, some students took part in a student-led sit-in, protesting the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse. During this time, "a fight broke out" between four students, she said.

"As a precaution, and to restore calm in the building, we issued a shelter in place for the remainder of the day," Ballard wrote. The school also let out at 2 p.m.

The Hopkins School District told Bring Me The News the fight  "was not related to the sit-in. They happened to occur around the same time, however."

Ballard, in the alert, did not disclose whether the fight involved students participating in the sit-in or others not involved in the protest. She did note extra staff were on site for district meetings, and were able to help break up the dispute.

"This is not the news we want to share with you today," Ballard wrote, adding the school will provide more information about "next steps" this evening.

"Right now our focus is on our scholars and maintaining a sense of calm and safety," she concluded.

Bring Me The News has reached out to the high school for more information.

hopkins high school GSV Pro - CROP
