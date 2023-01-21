Skip to main content
Fight leads to gunfire outside St. Paul school; staff member grazed by bullet

Fight leads to gunfire outside St. Paul school; staff member grazed by bullet

Police recovered shell casings at the scene.

Police recovered shell casings at the scene.

A shooting outside Washington Technology Magnet School in St. Paul's North End on Friday injured one staff member, according to police. 

The staff member sustained a minor graze wound to the ear lobe and was treated by medics at the scene, according to St. Paul Police Sgt. Mike Ernster. 

Ernster said police responded to the shots fired shortly before 3:30 p.m. 

Staff members told officers a fight had broken out between two groups of teenagers. One group was ordered to the leave the property. 

"As they left in a vehicle, shots were fired back towards the others from the group that was still here," Ernster stated. "This is when the staff member was injured." 

No arrests have been made as of early Friday evening. 

The incident comes two days after a 16-year-old boy was critically injured in a shooting near Central High School

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2023-01-20 at 6.33.41 PM
MN News

Fight leads to gunfire outside St. Paul school; staff member grazed by bullet

Police recovered shell casings at the scene.

image
MN News

Superintendent calls for action after teen's shooting near Central High

The teen has yet to be identified.

McKelleppMugRamseyCoJail
MN News

Charges: St. Paul woman carjacked Samaritan who stopped at crash scene

The woman had two warrants for her arrest prior to the carjacking.

Screen Shot 2023-01-20 at 3.52.05 PM
MN News

Charges: Teacher at Catholic school in New Ulm smoked weed with students

One student told police he'd become friends with the teacher.

image
MN News

Charges: 17-year-old was driven to Georgia by mother after fatal shooting at MOA

The mother has not been officially charged as of Friday.

image
MN News

Charges: City employee shot unarmed boy, 16, after fight at recreation center

The victim has not been identified.

UptownTiesIG
MN Food & Drink

Chef Justin Sutherland to debut comfort food concept at Uptown Ties

The former location in downtown Minneapolis closed in December.

fire
MN News

Man, baby found dead inside burning apartment building in Sartell

An infant under the age of 1 was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Screen Shot 2023-01-20 at 11.44.55 AM
MN Food & Drink

Wendy's House of Soul reopens in new north Minneapolis location

The restaurant can now be found on Humboldt Avenue.

Pro choice rally
MN News

Bill to codify abortion access passes Minnesota House

The Senate is expected to debate the proposal next week.

BryceBorcaEaganPD
MN News

Bryce Borca's family offering $30K reward to find him

Borca has been missing since Oct. 30, 2022.

House sale keys door
MN Property

As mortgage rates rose, Twin Cities house sales plunged in 2022

The Twin Cities' hot housing market is showing signs of cooling off.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-12-29 at 10.04.07 AM
MN News

Family: St. Paul man was killed by attacker as he returned home from work

Family members are remembering the victim as a "gentle young man."

Screen Shot 2022-09-02 at 2.06.32 PM
MN News

Police: Fight leads to gunfire in St. Cloud

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Screen Shot 2022-12-29 at 10.04.07 AM
MN News

Suspect arrested in murder of St. Paul man outside his home

A suspect is being held in Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of murder.

Screen Shot 2022-04-01 at 7.57.58 AM
MN News

1 dead, 1 critical in shooting outside St. Paul convenience store

The incident marks the city's 12th homicide this year.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man arrested after woman shot three times inside Frogtown home

The suspect fled the scene.

Screen Shot 2023-01-12 at 1.55.29 PM
MN News

Report of gun sparks police response to Humboldt High School

A St. Paul Public Schools spokesperson said no weapon was found Thursday.

Screen Shot 2019-08-19 at 8.08.05 PM
MN News

Three people shot outside bar in Dayton's Bluff neighborhood

Police were called to the scene early Sunday morning after two men and a woman were shot outside Cheers Pub.

image
MN News

Teenager shot in the head outside St. Paul recreation center

This is a developing story.