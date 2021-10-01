Final suspect in Woodbury shootout that killed 14-year-old boy is arrested

One of the suspects evaded police for nearly four months.

The fourth and final suspect sought in connection to a drive-by shootout that killed a 14-year-old boy in Woodbury on June 5 has been arrested.

Enrique Lucio Davila, 24, was arrested on the 500 block of Brainerd Avenue in St. Paul on an outstanding felony arrest warrant, the Woodbury Police Department said Thursday.

"Woodbury police detectives worked tirelessly to track Davila down, and we hope that Davila's arrest brings some small comfort to those affected by the tragic death of 14-year-old Demaris Hobbs-Ekdahl," the Woodbury Police Department said in a news release.

Davila was booked into the Washington County Jail on Thursday and was scheduled to make his first court appearance on Friday morning. He is charged with one count of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and four counts of aiding and abetting second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

Davila is among the four people charged in connection to the shooting on the 6100 block of Edgewood Road in Woodbury that killed Hobbs-Ekdahl.

The others charged are:

Keith Dawson, 35, of St. Paul, who is Hobbs-Ekdahl's stepfather, is charged with two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, as well as dangerous weapons-drive-by shooting and possession of ammo/any firearm after a conviction.

Jaden Lavan Townsend, 19, of St. Paul, is charged via warrant with aiding and abetting second-degree murder, and four counts of aiding and abetting second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

A 17-year-old boy from Oakdale is charged as a juvenile with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and four counts of aiding and abetting second-degree assault.

According to the criminal complaints, Hobbs-Ekdahl, his brother, and two other witnesses were at a graduation party on Edgewood Avenue the night of June 5 and were having problems with the 17-year-old suspect and Townsend, so they called Dawson for help, Hobbs-Ekdahl's brother told investigators.

The group of four left the party and drove to a nearby car dealership where they met Dawson, who said they needed to go back to the party so the suspects would stop messing with them, the charges state. The four got back into their car and followed Dawson, who was driving a Tahoe, back to the graduation party.

Hobbs-Ekdahl's brother told investigators Dawson drove slowly by a dark-colored SUV and they followed closely behind. The 17-year-old suspect, Townsend and Davila were outside the SUV, court documents allege.

Hobbs-Ekdahl's brother said Dawson fired toward the three other suspects and the suspects returned fire, charges say. He tried to get out of the area quickly and as he fled, Hobbs-Ekdahl told him he'd been shot.

The group of four and Dawson fled the scene and at some point, they stopped and the group got into the Tahoe to drive Hobbs-Ekdahl to Regions Hospital. On the way there, police spotted the Tahoe, which fled. Police caught up with the vehicle at the hospital.

Hobbs-Ekdahl died at about 11:12 p.m., about 30 minutes after police were called to the shooting scene.

The complaint says the car Hobbs-Ekdahl was in had a bullet hole on the rear license plate, noting the bullet traveled through the trunk and backseat cushion to where Hobbs-Ekdahl was sitting. The bullet entered his body on the right dorsal torso, perforating his right lung, heart and aorta before exiting his left thoracic cavity and getting lodged into his left upper arm, the Ramsey Medical Examiner's Office found during the autopsy.

Hobbs-Ekdahl died of blood loss due to the gunshot wound.

Police found 40 shell casings in the front yard of the home where the graduation party was being held. There were bullet holes in several homes and vehicles in the area, charges state.

In an interview with police, Dawson said his 14-year-old stepson called him and said he and his brother were getting robbed and needed help, the complaint states. Dawson admitted he took his gun and drove to the home and fired the first shots toward people he thought were "messing with his kids."

He told investigators, according to charges, that he "pulled up" on the group and fired 6-7 shots before he heard return gunfire.

Dawson was convicted of first-degree burglary on June 28, 2013, so he is ineligible to possess a firearm.

The three other suspects were initially charged via warrant as police hadn't yet located them. All four suspects have now been arrested, police said.