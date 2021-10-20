Fire at Mpls. pizza joint weeks after opening, owners suspect arson

The highly anticipated grand opening of a New York-style pizza place in Northeast Minneapolis went off without a hitch, but just weeks into their business venture suspected arson disrupted operations.

Slice Inc., located at 519 East Hennepin Avenue, had flames coming from the building when owners Adam Kado and Hosie Thurmond arrived to begin their work day on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

"We regret to inform everyone that we will be closed today. We got a call from the fire department this morning that our building was on fire. We do not know the cause of the fire," the owners announced Tuesday in a Facebook post, though they told the BizJournal that they believe it was arson.

"As owners of a black owned business it was difficult to come to terms with the damage. We don’t really understand how something like this could happen. But we know we will emerge from this stronger and better than ever."

Bring Me The News reached out to Minneapolis Fire Department requesting more information about the fire and its potential cause.

According to Twin Cities Eater, Slice will remain closed this week so the owners can assess the situation and figure out how to repair fire damage. A GoFundMe to help cover damage costs has raised more than $5,000 of a $25,000 goal.

Slice Inc. offers pizza by the slice and build-your-own pizzas, along with specialty options. Their pizza is available via delivery, takeout and at their walk-up window.