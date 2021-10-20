October 20, 2021
Fire at Minneapolis pizza joint weeks after opening, owners suspect arson

Credit: Slice

Updated:
Original:

Fire at Minneapolis pizza joint weeks after opening, owners suspect arson

The owners arrived at work Tuesday to find the building on fire.
Author:

The highly anticipated grand opening of a New York-style pizza place in Northeast Minneapolis went off without a hitch, but just weeks into their business venture suspected arson disrupted operations. 

Slice Inc., located at 519 East Hennepin Avenue, had flames coming from the building when owners Adam Kado and Hosie Thurmond arrived to begin their work day on Tuesday, Oct. 19. 

"We regret to inform everyone that we will be closed today. We got a call from the fire department this morning that our building was on fire. We do not know the cause of the fire," the owners announced Tuesday in a Facebook post, though they told the BizJournal that they believe it was arson

"As owners of a black owned business it was difficult to come to terms with the damage. We don’t really understand how something like this could happen. But we know we will emerge from this stronger and better than ever."

Bring Me The News reached out to Minneapolis Fire Department requesting more information about the fire and its potential cause. 

According to Twin Cities Eater, Slice will remain closed this week so the owners can assess the situation and figure out how to repair fire damage. A GoFundMe to help cover damage costs has raised more than $5,000 of a $25,000 goal. 

Slice Inc. offers pizza by the slice and build-your-own pizzas, along with specialty options. Their pizza is available via delivery, takeout and at their walk-up window.

Next Up

Slice
MN News

Fire at Mpls. pizza joint weeks after opening, owners suspect arson

The owners arrived at work Tuesday to find the building on fire.

vaccine, covid
MN Coronavirus

New COVID charts show hospitalization, death rates based on vaccine status

The unvaccinated are far more likely than the fully vaccinated to become hospitalized or die.

St. John's University - St. Patrick Hall - Google Street View
MN News

MN colleges investigating allegations of 'sex competition' run by male students

The CSB/SJU student newspaper first broke the story.

Flickr - Superior National Forest Boundary Waters
MN News

White House begins process to ban new mining near BWCAW

The stated goal is to protect the "unique natural wonder" of the BWCAW.

Autumn Merrick, Autumn Rose Merrick
MN News

Man charged in shootout, crash that killed 18-year-old on scooter

Autumn Rose Merrick was with a friend near the Holiday gas station.

Flickr - COVID testing car
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, October 20

The latest from the state health department.

St. Louis Park High School
MN News

Student arrested for fight at St. Louis Park High School, which sparked 'shelter in place'

The fight happened outside the main entrance.

D Quagon - DOC photo
MN News

DOC searching for convicted sex offender who has gone on the run

The recently released man removed his GPS monitoring device.

Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves: 5 things you can count on for the 2021-22 season

The Timberwolves hope to return to relevance this season.

pickleball
Minnesota Life

With parking ramp roof empty most of time, Chaska adds pickleball courts

The top level isn't often used, so the entities teamed up to meet a growing need for pickleball courts.

Mauno Silpala
MN News

Former UN official ID'd as pedestrian killed in Alexandria

The native of Finland retired in 2005 and was living in Golden Valley.

Michelle Young
TV, Movies and The Arts

Massive Minnesota flavor in season premiere of 'The Bachelorette'

Spoiler alert!

Related

playground fire
MN News

Arson suspected in fire that burned down school playground

It's the playground at Watertown-Mayer Elementary School.

Minneapolis Fire Department
MN News

Man dies from injuries 3 months after arson fire in Minneapolis

The 53-year-old man was injured on June 6.

Press Bar fire
MN News

Press Bar fire in St. Cloud ruled arson, owner arrested

The owner was arrested Saturday and booked into Stearns County Jail.

Screen Shot 2020-03-22 at 7.10.04 PM
MN News

After 4-alarm fire, El Taco Riendo looks for help paying 21 employees

The fire is believed to have started in apartments above the businesses.

Screen Shot 2020-09-23 at 12.40.10 PM
MN News

Police: Arson suspected at Trump supporter's home in Brooklyn Center

The homeowner was a vocal Trump supporter.

Caribou Grill
MN News

Charges: Owner started restaurant on fire with customers still inside

The owner has been charged with first-degree arson and insurance fraud.

northern fires pizza
MN Food & Drink

Farmers market pizza stand will open Minneapolis eatery

Northern Fires Pizza shared the news on Facebook.

slice inc pizza facebook
MN Food & Drink

New restaurant Slice Inc. brings New York-style pizza to Minneapolis

A grand opening is planned for Saturday afternoon.