Fire at vacant Loring Park apartments sends squatters running

There were no injuries reported.

Google Streetview

Authorities in Minneapolis say squatters have been occupying a vacant apartment building in the Loring Park neighborhood where a fire broke out early Monday morning. 

The Minneapolis Fire Department said fire crews were called to the four-story building at 200 Oak Grove St. around 5 a.m. Flames were visible from a third-floor window and 8-10 people were running from the building. 

Fire crews put out the blaze and searched the building for possible victims, but no injuries were reported, according to the fire department. 

Fire officials say police were also called to the scene "because several squatters were attempting to get back inside the building." 

The occupants tied extension cords, bed sheets and ropes to window frames to climb and gain access to the third and fourth story windows, according to authorities. Police remained on scene while the building was boarded back up. 

The fire remains under investigation. Several fires have been reported at the building within the last month. 

