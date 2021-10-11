Fire at Minneapolis apartment building after car hits gas meter

October 11, 2021
Publish date:

Fire breaks out at Northeast Minneapolis apartment building after car hits gas meter

The fire started after a car struck the apartment's outside gas meter.
Author:
Screen Shot 2021-10-11 at 9.10.52 AM

A fire broke out at a northeast Minneapolis apartment Monday morning after a car struck the gas meter.

The Minneapolis Fire Department responded to a fire at The Julia building, near the intersection of Broadway Street and Marshall Avenue Northeast at around 5:20 a.m. A car reportedly struck the building and the outside gas meter.

Fire crews searched and evacuated the building and shut off the gas from the inside of the building.

Crews fought the fire with water, but the blaze was still being fed by the outdoor gas meter that could not be shut off immediately, according to MFD.

At around 6 a.m., MFD reported that CenterPoint Energy was on the scene to shut off the gas.

The department also requested a Metro Transit bus to provide shelter for displaced residents.

The fire was out at around 7 a.m. and no injuries were reported. 

