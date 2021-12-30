Injured woman rescued 'deep inside' cave behind frozen Minnehaha Falls

Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Fire crews rescue injured woman from cave behind frozen Minnehaha Falls
MFD is reminding people not to venture into illegal areas at the falls.
Ruin Raider, Flickr

The Minneapolis Fire Department rescued a woman, who was seriously injured, from "deep inside" a cave behind Minnehaha Falls. 

According to a news release, fire crews responded to the falls at 5:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29, on a report that a woman fell in the cave and was hurt. 

The woman and a man were "deep inside" the cave behind the frozen falls when the woman fell and "seriously" injured her ankle, preventing her from climbing out. 

A rescue crew had to scale down the "slippery stairs," a rock embankment and the cave with ropes and harnesses. They splinted the woman's ankle and put her in a rescue basket to haul her out of the cave. 

She was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated. No other injuries were reported. 

Melanie Rucker of the Minneapolis Fire Department told Bring Me The News it responds "several times a year" to people who are hurt or in danger while "venturing into illegal areas at the Minnehaha Falls," noting those areas have "clear no trespassing signs" and barricades. 

"These areas are marked that way because they have unsafe and risky conditions due to moving water, slippery slopes and unpredictable terrain," Rucker said. "When people do not heed the clear warnings and are injured, our rescue crews are tasked with rescuing them and also risk injury and endangerment due to having to enter into the same unsafe conditions."

Rucker says the fire department urges people to adhere to the warning signs, stay out of barricaded and no trespassing areas for their safety and those of firefighters. 

"Please admire the beauty from a safe and designated area," Rucker said. 

The names and ages of the adults who were rescued from the cave have not been released. 

