Fire destroys cafe, two other business properties in downtown Fairfax

A fire destroyed a sizable chunk of the downtown area in Fairfax, Minnesota, Sunday morning.

The blaze was reported around 4:30 a.m. on the town's main drag, destroying three properties and damaging two others.

Two of the properties destroyed were commercial units that were empty, with one formerly housing the now-closed Jimmy's Pizza, and the other a former Rec Center building.

The occupied unit that was destroyed is home to the Smokey Hollow Cafe, whose owner Nancy Jo Gohnert told KEYC her business is a complete loss.

Two nearby properties suffered damage in the fire, including the Fairfax post office and the Lions Den – which is a meeting hall for the local Lions Club.

The fire is under investigation by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal.

A GoFundMe page to help the owners of the Smokey Hollow Cafe get back on their feet has been launched, which you can find here.