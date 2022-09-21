Fire destroys lumberyard building in Watertown

A Watertown lumberyard office building and warehouse was destroyed in a fire early Wednesday morning.

Watertown Fire Chief Tom Hanson said fire crews were notified of a fire at the Arrow Building Center, located off Highway 25, at about 3:50 a.m.

Firefighters found the rear of the warehouse to be "fully involved with fire," according to Hanson. Other fire departments from Delano, Montrose, St. Bonifacius and Mayer were brought to the scene.

The warehouse is connected to the lumberyard's main office, both of which are considered a complete loss. No injuries were reported.

The Carver County Sheriff's Office said portions of Highway 25 were closed temporarily as agencies responded to the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation with the help of the State Fire Marshals Office.

Arrow Building Center originally started in Stillwater under the name Consolidated Lumber Company in 1903, according to its website.

"Throughout the years, we survived the Great Depression, the World War II era, and continued to grow. In the 1960s, we underwent some rebranding and changed the name of the yards to Arrow Building Center, Division of Consolidated Lumber Company," its website reads.

The business has 20 total locations across Minnesota and Wisconsin.