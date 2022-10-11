Fire destroys popular Maplelag Resort near Detroit Lakes

The main lodge of the beloved Maplelag Resort near Callaway is a total loss following fire Monday.

Fire departments from across the region responded to the resort around 20 miles north of Detroit Lakes around 8:30 a.m. Monday morning on reports on smoke and flames.

"What once stood as a three-story, 54,000 square foot lodge has crumbled into ash," Valley News Live reported. "Fire crews say the building’s tin roof and size, as well as the resort’s remoteness made for difficult fire fighting conditions."

Resort owner Jim Richards told the Detroit Lakes Tribune no one as hurt in the fire and the Richards family plans to rebuild again.

The rustic lodge also burned down in a fire in 1999.

Volunteers with the Minnesota and Dakotas chapter of the American Red Cross responded to the scene Monday.

"We procured pizza, water and coffee for approximately 70 first responders," Sue Thesenga, the organization's regional communications manager, said Tuesday. "This morning they were still monitoring the structure for hot spots but no significant activity that would warrant further canteening or services from the Red Cross."