Fire erupts at home of murder scene in Minneapolis

Just hours after a man was shot dead at a home on the 2700 block fo 15th Ave. S. in Minneapolis Friday night, the home was destroyed in a fire.

Minneapolis Fire Department sent engines to the scene before dawn Saturday, saying all residents were out of the home as they battled the fire, which shot flames into the air from the attic and roof.

Less than eight hours earlier a man was found fatally shot inside the home, with police responding at 11:25 p.m. Friday where they learned that an "altercation" between the victim a man he knew "escalated into gunfire."

The shooting marked the 72nd homicide in Minneapolis this year. At the same time in 2021, there had been 88 homicides.

Investigators have yet to say if there is a connection between the homicide and fire.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.