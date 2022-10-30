Skip to main content
Fire erupts at home of Friday night murder scene in Minneapolis

Fire erupts at home of Friday night murder scene in Minneapolis

Just hours before the fire a man was shot dead at the same home.

Minneapolis Fire Department

Just hours before the fire a man was shot dead at the same home.

Just hours after a man was shot dead at a home on the 2700 block fo 15th Ave. S. in Minneapolis Friday night, the home was destroyed in a fire. 

Minneapolis Fire Department sent engines to the scene before dawn Saturday, saying all residents were out of the home as they battled the fire, which shot flames into the air from the attic and roof. 

Less than eight hours earlier a man was found fatally shot inside the home, with police responding at 11:25 p.m. Friday where they learned that an "altercation" between the victim a man he knew "escalated into gunfire."

The shooting marked the 72nd homicide in Minneapolis this year. At the same time in 2021, there had been 88 homicides.

Investigators have yet to say if there is a connection between the homicide and fire. 

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Next Up

ambulance
MN News

Man dead after drowning at Northfield senior center

The Northfield Police Department was called to the FiftyNorth senior center Friday evening.

FgPHs1zX0AccfnT
MN News

Fire erupts at home of murder scene in Minneapolis

Just hours before the fire a man was shot dead at the same home.

U of M police
MN News

Fireworks assaults prompt alert from University of Minnesota

Victims were struck by fireworks, police said.

Screen Shot 2022-10-29 at 4.14.07 PM
MN News

Girl, 3, shot in face while lying in bed is released from hospital

A 3-year-old girl identified as Olivia was shot while lying in bed in her family's home on Oct. 22.

Union Depot Food Truck Festival
MN Food & Drink

Food truck group criticizes proposed 44% licensing fee hike in Hennepin Co.

A proposal from the county would increase licensing fees for food trucks from $156 to $225 next year.

Screen Shot 2022-10-29 at 10.23.12 AM
MN News

Police seeking vehicle, driver in fatal Minneapolis hit-and-run

The incident happened early Oct. 16.

Jeff Plush
MN Sports

CEO of USA Curling resigns amid allegations he ignored abuse in previous role

Between 2015 and 2017, Jeff Plush served as the commissioner of the National Women's Soccer League.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Man dies after fight escalates to gunfire in Minneapolis

It happened in the Phillips neighborhood late Friday night.

Costco
MN Shopping

Costco to open its 10th Twin Cities store

The warehouse giant plans to open in Chaska in fall 2023.

Screen Shot 2022-10-28 at 5.58.27 PM
MN News

Student among 3 seriously wounded in Lake Street drive-by shooting

The three injured parties have 'life-threatening' gunshot wounds.

WreckedMinnetonkaSquadCar1
MN News

Watch: Moment suspect smashes into Minnetonka police car

No one was injured in the collision.

Pillbox Bat Company
MN Business

Minnesota's Pillbox Bat Co. officially licensed by MLB to make baseball bats

Owners of the company said it had been their dream to get licensed by the MLB.

Related

Minneapolis police
MN News

Suspect of home invasion, murder in Minneapolis arrested in Wisconsin

There have been 57 deaths reported as homicides in Minneapolis this year.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Violent night in Minneapolis: 2 dead, 7 wounded in shootings

A teen was killed in one shooting while another shooting at a bar left another person dead.

Screen Shot 2022-09-27 at 11.19.05 AM
MN News

Man found shot dead on south Minneapolis sidewalk

The victim was found dead on a sidewalk in the Bryant neighborhood.

1710 3rd Ave S, Minneapolis, Minnesota - July 2021
MN News

Charges: Firefighters found man brutally murdered in Minneapolis

Firefighters responding to a fire alarm call found the victim Sunday, June 12.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Man fatally shot in the arm in Minneapolis is identified

The victim has been identified as a 41-year-old Columbia Heights man.

4410421098_00fc75d026_k
MN News

Man fatally stabbed on Metro Transit bus in Uptown, Minneapolis

It happened just two blocks east of a deadly shooting that happened two hours earlier.

900 W Broadway Ave, Minneapolis, Minnesota - July 2021
MN News

2 men die at the scene of shooting in north Minneapolis

Both men died at the scene.

crime scene tape - police tape
MN News

Minneapolis firefighters respond to alarm, find man dead, no fire

A 55-year-old man who was also at the scene was arrested and jailed.