Fire reported at Fleet Farm in Blaine

A plume of black smoke was seen billowing from the Fleet Farm in Blaine Thursday afternoon.

The Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View Fire Department at around 12:30 p.m. said it was on the scene of a three-alarm structure fire at the Fleet Farm off Lexington Avenue Northeast and Ball Road Northeast.

Authorities asked people to avoid the area.

Few details are known about the incident, though a WCCO photographer says it looks as if the fire started in the garden center.

MnDOT traffic cameras at 12:51 p.m. showed the majority of the smoke had dissipated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as we learn more.