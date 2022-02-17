Fire reported at Fleet Farm in Blaine

Skip to main content
MnDOT traffic camera via MN Crime

A plume of black smoke was seen billowing from the Fleet Farm in Blaine Thursday afternoon. 

The Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View Fire Department at around 12:30 p.m. said it was on the scene of a three-alarm structure fire at the Fleet Farm off Lexington Avenue Northeast and Ball Road Northeast. 

Authorities asked people to avoid the area. 

Few details are known about the incident, though a WCCO photographer says it looks as if the fire started in the garden center. 

MnDOT traffic cameras at 12:51 p.m. showed the majority of the smoke had dissipated. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as we learn more.

